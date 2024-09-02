Labor Day sales are live: shop the 50 best deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

The 2024 Labor Day sales event is live with thousands of deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and Apple devices to kitchen appliances, vacuums, and smart home devices.



With so many offers available, it can be challenging to distinguish the good from the bad, but that's where I come in. As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Labor Day sales for over half a decade, I've combed through today's offers to bring you the top deals. I use price history and experience to find the best prices from popular brands like Apple, Dyson, Samsung, Ninja, LG, Bissell, Sony, and more.



Below, I've listed today's best Labor Day sales, followed by my pick of the 50 top deals. Some highlights that all include record-low prices are Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for $199.99, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro for $89.99, and LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99.



Shop more of today's best deals below and keep in mind that most Labor Day sales end Monday at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event.

The best Labor Day sale

The 50 best Labor Day deals

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker features a compact size and cheap price, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a return to the record-low price of one of its latest and most accessible appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, with preset functions for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville: was $169 now $127 at Walmart

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14, or 18-oz coffees and espressos. The difference is that the Plus has an automatic pod opening and a rotating water tank. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $127.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become one of this summer's best-selling appliances, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for a record-low price of $149. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Plus Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $99.99 now $69 at Walmart

This handy and ultra-portable Bissell carpet cleaner allows you to erase stains on the go, and it's on sale for just $69. The Eraser Plus can loosen, lift, and remove tough stains without adding water and features a lithium-ion battery for cordless convenience.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $88 at Walmart

Walmart's Labor Day sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for $88. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $359.99 now $94.95 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a robot vacuum-mop combo, on sale for just $94.95 for Labor Day. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFLEX: was $329 now $197 at Walmart

This amazing device has powerful suction that can clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. It also has a low-profile design that lets you reach under furniture with ease. When cleaning above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy lightweight convenience. Today's deal matches the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V12 Detect on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and a high-tech illumination that reveals invisible dust on hard floors.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Labor Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $5 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick is $5 more than the record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favorite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon has the Echo Pop on sale for $22.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. For that money, you get a fun, basic, and compact smart speaker, according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and you can connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $24.99 right now. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less if you're not a member. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99, which is the same deal we saw during Prime Day. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Labor Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99, which is $10 more than Prime Day.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Amazon's Labor Day sale has the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $54.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $59.99 at Amazon, which is $5 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery, makes this a great buy.

Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Kindle has a 15% discount at today's Labor Day sale, which brings the price down to $84.99 - only $10 more than the record-low. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery for up to six weeks.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $89.99, which is $10 shy of the lowest price.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy

The cheapest Labor Day TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch display for $64.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps, and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV: was $239.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K TV features a dedicated Game Mode that includes a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode to give you a smooth experience. Sports fans will also appreciate its dedicated AI Sports Mode, and there’s a great 4K upscale for ensuring HD content looks at its best. Today's Labor Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $189.99.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is down to a record-low price of $1,197.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99. That's an impressive $600 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $379.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $379.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,497.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,497.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. This offer is excellent and matches the previous record-low price, so it's one we'd snap up now, even with the Labor Day sales approaching in a couple of weeks.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for an incredible price of just $569.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Labor Day sale has just dropped Apple's AirPods Max to $399.99, a massive $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The luxurious over-ear headphones deliver superb audio performance thanks to their excellent noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. The AirPods Max also provide 20 hours of battery life and are available in Sky Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE includes all the essential features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's Labor Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $189, which is $10 more than the record-low.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad on sale for $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $299 at Amazon

Amazon also has Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for a record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the MacBook Air M2 down to a record-low price of $799. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip just dropped back down to its all-time low price. This lightweight laptop is a half-inch thick and includes two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and a MagSafe charging port. It boasts an "all-day" battery that can last up to 18 hours on one charge, perfect for just enough time for a work-cafe visit or commute back home. The built-in camera and three mics also make it a suitable choice for video call conferencing and calls. The cheapest model is the one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but the one with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is still over $200 off.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

Even when they're at their list price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. Now, at more than $20 off, you're looking at unbeatable value. These cans supply super-long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality and companion app support for customizing EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Bose promises legendary levels of noise cancellation which sounds about right for such a highly respected brand. While these cans lack dozens of noise-cancelling options, you get the core essentials -- a Quiet mode and Aware mode so you can easily listen in as needed. There’s also an adjustable EQ if you want to get things sounding just how you like them while there’s up to 24 hours of battery life on one charge. A quick 15-minute charge gives back 2.5 hours so it’s perfect for your daily commute.

HP 14 Chromebook: was $299.99 now $149 at Best Buy

This 14-inch HP Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. It's the ideal mid-range machine and a smart buy, especially now that it's down to just $149 at Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $499 now $279 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch laptop: was $339 now $299.99 at Walmart

For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily reduced Lenovo IdeaPad at Walmart's Labor Day sale. On sale for just $299, you get an AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Specs-wise, this machine can keep up with much pricier Windows laptops, so it's an absolute steal if you need something with a bit of power.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar, so we definitely want to share this significant $130 reduction on the flexible 13.3-inch laptop. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts a crisp OLED touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM for good performance, and a healthy 256GB of storage.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell

Dell's latest set of laptop deals feature this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB, it's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999.99 at Dell

The latest Dell XPS 13 has also received a juicy price cut at Dell's Labor Day sale. The best deal right now is on the superb new Snapdragon X configuration, which features the superbly stylish design these machines are known for and the latest ARM-based Snapdragon chipset. That means incredible battery life as well as performance, which is exactly what you need if you're taking your machine out and about.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $949.99 at Dell

This Dell G15 is laden with an extremely powerful 13th-generation chipset and 1TB SSD - the perfect components to back up its RTX 4060 graphics card. Expect good performance from this machine if your target is 1080p resolution and plenty of space on the drive for your games. At $949, this one is starting to get on the pricey end for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal, but this machine is definitely worth it considering the specs on offer.