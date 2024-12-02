Every Pixel Watch still on sale for Cyber Monday

With Black Friday out of the way, we've got one more day to enjoy the best that the Cyber Monday Deals have to offer. It's a brilliant time to pick up a Google wearable – the savings are stronger than ever on its popular Pixel Watch range.

We're seeing the lowest-ever prices on the brand new Pixel Watch 3, as well as some astonishing savings on the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 1 is lurking out there too, but for reasons I'll get to, it's not a fantastic deal and one to be skipped this year. Our top pick of the discounts is this 42% discount on the Pixel Watch 2, now just $145 at Amazon.

Scroll down for all the best Pixel Watch deals this Cyber Monday.

The best Cyber Monday Pixel Watch deals in the US

Google Pixel Watch 1: was $279.99 now $135.47 at Amazon This is the cheapest Pixel Watch right now, but it's now more than two years old and only $10 cheaper than the much better Pixel Watch 2. I'm including it here for reference, but I'd recommend skipping this deal unless you absolutely cannot afford the extra $10.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $145 at Amazon This is the best Pixel Watch deal of the lot: a 42% discount takes it to an epically cheap $145 price tag– the lowest-ever price by a massive margin. It's much better than the Pixel Watch 1, and not hugely far off the newer Pixel Watch 3.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon If you want the latest-and-greatest Pixel Watch you can get one for as little as $279, a $70 saving for a new lowest-ever price of $279. On that same link you'll also find savings on the 45mm model (new for 2024), as well as the LTE model that gets you cellular capability even when your phone is out of reach.

The best Pixel Watch Cyber Monday deals in the UK

Google Pixel Watch 1: was £379.99 now £129.82 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 1 is down to the lowest-ever price of £129 for Cyber Monday. In the UK the Pixel Watch 2 is significantly more expensive, making this a much better value play than it is in the US, where prices are very similar on these two models. Stock of this one is in very short supply and likely to sell out fast, so hop on this deal quickly if you like the look of it.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was £349.99 now £239 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 2 is discounted at Google to £279, however, you can find it at Amazon (or Currys) for just £239, down from its usual list price of £349. That's a good discount, but before you buy, check out the Pixel 3 below – it's not that much more expensive, and overall a more advanced watch.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was £349.99 now £279.99 at Amazon In the UK, the Pixel Watch 3 is the best-value deal given the relatively high price of the Pixel Watch 2. Head to Amazon to pick one up at a lowest-ever price of just £279, with savings on the LTE and 45mm models also available.

We love the Pixel Watch here at TechRadar, and there are definitely some big savings to be had. Our pick of the bunch in the US is that stunning $145 Pixel Watch 2. Things are a little less clear in the UK, but given the price of the 2 and the age of the original, the new Pixel Watch 3 would be my top recommendation.

