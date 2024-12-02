Ending soon: 75 best Amazon Cyber Monday deals I'd recommend as a five year sales veteran

This year's Amazon Cyber Monday deals offer record-low prices on everything from super cheap own-brand devices to high-end TVs. The retailer's annual mega-sale runs through the end of the day, so it will not be long before many of these superb deals disappear into the ether.



• Shop Amazon's full sale

As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've rounded up all of today's best Amazon Cyber Monday deals into one neat little package on this page. That includes record-low prices on leading brands like Apple, Dyson, Shark, LG, Samsung, and many more across the retailer's vast inventory.

Some Amazon Cyber Monday deals have been available since Saturday - when the retailer launched its sale - but this afternoon is your last chance to bag them. Generally speaking, Amazon's deals tend to expire around midnight, and we've already seen a few popular items (such as the latest Apple MacBook Air M3) that have already sold out. Luckily, there's plenty to check out just below in the remaining few hours left - over 70 deals on models that we've tested and reviewed here at TechRadar.

My 9 favorite Amazon deals this Cyber Monday

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Kindle ereaders are always popular deals during Cyber Monday, and I predict this discount on Amazon's all-new model will go fast. Amazon's latest Kindle was just released this month, and you can find a first-time discount, which brings the price down to $89.99. The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader and features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon Record-low price: This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

LG 65-inch C3 (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99 - that's a return to the record-low price. The OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Cyber Monday.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon There's a massive 42% off this Shark cordless vac at Amazon for Black Friday, matching the lowest price ever on this model. I'm not familiar with this specific vacuum, but Shark consistently scores highly on review, and this model boasts many features we've praised elsewhere, including LED headlights to illuminate dark corners, a clip that enables you to store the vacuum freestanding, and a larger than usual dust cup. Shark is a reliable brand, and this is a very wallet-friendly price.

Sony Alpha 7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,099 at Amazon

We don't see many deals on what is arguably the best mirrorless camera in the world at the moment, but thanks to Cyber Monday, you can now get it for $400 less than normal. Our Sony Alpha 7 IV review gave the camera 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it the 'hybrid king'. This mirrorless camera is one of the standouts from the past few years thanks to next-level its next-level autofocus, 33MP full-frame sensor, and vari-angle screen.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro is on sale from Google, but Amazon has an even better price for the phone we awarded our Phone of the Year prize for 2024, dropping it to the lowest price we've seen since the phone launched in August. We love this phone's design, durability, and amazing features, so if you need a new Android, don't hesitate.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $46.97 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales like Cyber Monday, and the queen-size set is on sale for $46.97 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a better offer during Cyber Monday.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon If you're looking for more robust sound, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals also include the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Cyber Monday deal is a return to the record-low price.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for its lowest price ever. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video, two-way audio, and long-lasting battery life - all for $29.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for a new record-low price of $79.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's Cyber Monday deal is a massive 58% discount and a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Cyber Monday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Amazon Echo Pop with Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon smart home deal is the Echo Pop and Amazon's smart color bulb for just $17.99, thanks to a massive 66% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and control your included smart bulb completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price, under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller at holiday sales, and today's Cyber Monday deal brings the price down to a new record low. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $199.99 now $154.99 at Amazon If you want a more premium Kindle Paperwhite experience, then the Signature Edition is the was to go, with its 32GB of storage and auto-adjusting front light, plus wireless charging. All for $45 off the original price.

Amazon Kindle: was $109.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Kindle ereaders are always popular deals during Cyber Monday, and I predict this discount on Amazon's all-new model will go fast. Amazon's latest Kindle was just released this month, and you can find a first-time discount, which brings the price down to $89.99. The 2024 Kindle is Amazon's lightest and most compact e-reader and features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery life that lasts six weeks.

^ Back to all deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon Record-low price: This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Cyber Monday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon This might be Amazon's best Cyber Monday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This offer is in danger of being sold out throughout today as the latest Apple Watch models are always popular.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's $499 deal is a record-low price, though right now it's only available on the purple and blue variants.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Getting $150 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all. This iPad Pro features a high-resolution Liquid Retina XDR display, strong battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. Note, this is a deal that was $844 over Black Friday so it's not a record-low price. Unfortunately, that price was so popular that there's now a 1-month wait for delivery.

^ Back to all deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: TVs

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $139.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Cyber Monday deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – for a TV with this much to offer at this much size, this is a superb deal.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $847.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame QLED TV is my dream Cyber Monday purchase, and the 50-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $847.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge over the holiday weekend.

LG 65-inch C3 (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's highly rated C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,196.99 - that's a return to the record-low price. The OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.