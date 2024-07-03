Early Amazon Prime Day deals are live in the UK - 19 great offers I'd buy now

This year's Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, but you don't have to wait another two weeks to score a bargain – there are dozens of great early deals already available at the retailer. I've looked through and handpicked X of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop at Amazon UK right now.

• See all today's best deals at Amazon UK

One of the top early offers exclusively available to Prime members is this Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system for £129.99 (was £364.20). That's a huge over £200 savings on a three-piece kit that will extend Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home to eliminate dead zones and improve connection speeds.

Non-Prime members can also take advantage of some big savings today. Highlights include a great low price for this Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 at £249 (was £399.99), the powerful Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £189.99 (was £279.99) and this budget-friendly Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501 for £59.99 (was £99.99).

Not joined Amazon Prime yet? Remember, if you're new to Amazon's membership program, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial today to access all of this year's Prime Day deals. Plus, a host of Amazon Prime membership perks, such as up to five months of Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible.

Check out more of the best early Prime Day deals I've chosen below, including laptops, vacuums, wearables, and appliances – many of which match or beat the lowest prices we've seen in recent months.

19 early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system: was £364.20 now £129.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price that you can connect to your existing modem and spread around your home to eliminate dead zones. This one is genuinely an early Prime Day deal too as it's only available to members.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this early Prime Day deal available exclusively for Prime members. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this extended free trial that's perfect for book lovers.

Amazon Basics AA High-Capacity Rechargeable Batteries: was £15.80 now £12.26 at Amazon

It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 12 rechargeable batteries from Amazon that currently sit at 4.5 stars out of five from over 180,00 reviews. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, plus the option to recharge them means better longevity and less waste. This is a limited offer and is already over two-thirds sold so better act fast if you want to pick up this bundle for cheap

Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £279.99 now £189.99 at Amazon

A lot is going on with this affordable stick vacuum from top brand Shark. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, an anti-allergen complete seal, and comes with three extra attachments: a crevice tool, an upholstery tool, and an anti-hair wrap pet tool. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for pet owners and general users at this low price.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £44.96 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £167.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

One of the world's best coffee machines is currently on sale ahead of Prime Day so you can enjoy mess-free, barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home. Today's offer is a return to a record-low price so this is definitely a deal to take advantage of if you're in the mood for a new brew maker and aren't an Amazon Prime member as this offer is available to all.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £249 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was £289 now £179 at Amazon

Amazon has a big saving on what we think is one of the best Galaxy smartwatches for most users. If you're into jogging, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find it connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, it's an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price.

Audible: three months free

Prefer audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

HP 15 laptop: was £549.99 now £369.99 at Amazon

This is a great value-for-money option if you need a solid and all-around laptop for everyday jobs, web browsing and admin work. Yes, it's a slightly dated device and we're a little disappointed with the miserly 256GB of storage, but other components such as an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM ensure performance is decent for the price.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

In the UK, these talented earbuds are now £30 off, which means 18% of the RRP stays with you. Our audio editor wants to impress upon you that a) this is the first discount we've seen on the new 2024 earbuds and b) she personally reviewed them extremely well – so feel free to check out her glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review. For sound quality and noise cancellation, they're a stone-cold bargain at this all-new lowest-ever price.

Acer Chromebook 311: was £229.99 now £149 at Amazon

One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Acer Chromebook 311 at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life that just needs to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life and a small 11-inch display to make it easily portable.

Prime Gaming: get 15 free PC games through July 26

Amazon is giving away 15 PC games for free from now until July 26. Titles include the inventive swindler adventure Card Shark, tricksy multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc, classic shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the somewhat maligned assassination sandbox Hitman Absolution. It's a decent haul, overall.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £749.99 now £549.99 at Amazon

A laptop at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. We would have preferred a more powerful processor to help it keep up with more demanding jobs, but this is still a reasonably powerful laptop for handling the majority of computing needs.

Vax Blade 4: was £369.99 now £219 at Amazon

The Vax Blade 4 is an older vacuum now but it's still a great appliance and this offer is such great value for money. As well as the vacuum, you get two batteries that give you up to 90 minutes of run time, a stretch hose and a motorised pet tool. We're fans of the device, too, giving it four stars in our Vax Blade 4 review for its powerful suction, flexible uses and generous extras.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £429.99 now £249 at Amazon

If you like a proper laptop setup, but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet, you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this cheap Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks thanks to a solid amount of RAM and the simplistic ChromeOS. And as long as you're happy to compromise on portability with its larger size, you get the added versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is good at 128GB and there's also a solid 10-hour battery life – both very good at this price.