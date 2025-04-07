Currys launces its epic Easter sale early – here are the best 17 deals I'd buy

Currys has brought out the puns to kick off its Easter sale early with "peck-tacular" deals of up to 30% off 1,000s of "egg-citing" products. Yep, they went there. In any case, it's a chance to score several great offers on appliances, laptops, phones, TVs, headphones, and more. I've looked through the sale and picked out the 17 best deals.

• Browse all of today's deals at Currys

As always, in these sales, there are some strong air fryer deals, and the best one I've seen is this Ninja Foodi AF300UK Air Fryer for £149.99 (was £179.99).

That's a great low price for the best-selling and five-star-rated appliance from the popular big-name brand. It's a smart buy as your first-ever air fryer with a large capacity and easy-to-use cooking features.

Other standout deals include this Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV for £599 (was £799) – an excellent price for one of the best all-around budget TVs you can buy. Then there's the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones for £249 (was £269), which are the latest version of the best headphones available now.

I've highlighted a handful of other excellent deals from the Currys Easter sale below and will keep an eye on the event over the coming days for any new additions I would recommend. The retailer hasn't confirmed when the sale will end, but given it's meant to run through Easter, it should last another couple of weeks at least.

The 17 best deals in the Currys Easter sale

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was £799 now £599 at Currys The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £200 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was £269 now £249 at Currys This is a good price for Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear headphones outside of a major sales event. The older XM4 were class-leading, so it's no surprise that Sony's XM5 are also incredibly hard to beat. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively. They used to be harder to recommend at full price because the XM4 are so good, but they're a much better buy with this discount

Google Pixel 9: was £799 now £599 at Currys Use the code 'CURRYS50' at the checkout to get the flagship Google Pixel 9 for a record-low price. There's a lot of power inside thanks to the Tensor G4 chip and you get some great cameras, so it's an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This excellent device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life.

Dyson V8: was £399.99 now £249 at Currys Designed to be simple to use yet powerful and versatile, the Dyson V8 is well-suited for all homes – even if you have pets shedding hair around your living space. It has two different power modes with fully sealed filtration which traps 99.99% of microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns. A de-tangling motorbar easily removes ground-in dirt too. If this is your first Dyson, you’ll be amazed and alarmed at how much dirt it sucks up. This offer is a good price for one of the manufacturer's more affordable models that also comes with a selection of handy accessories.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was £349 now £259 at Currys Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB I usually recommend Chromebooks for those on a tight budget but I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. Sure, it's not the most powerful machine out there, but you get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics and general day-to-day use. Storage feels a little stingy at 128GB, but that's enough for your essential files and applications if you need a laptop for schoolwork, writing documents, streaming shows, or answering emails.

Apple iPhone 16: was £749 now £699 at Currys We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for its record-low price while you still can in the latest Currys sale.

Bosch TAS1102GB Coffee Machine: was £106.99 now £34.99 at Currys If you want a cheap, no-frills, and easy-to-use coffee machine then you'll struggle to find a more suitable option than this Tassimo by Bosch option. It won't brew the most delicious or premium drinks in the world but with a wide array of pods available, it certainly makes up for it when it comes to convenience.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,199 at Currys The LG C4 OLED is highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide for its exceptional brightness, colours and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. You can now get the 55-inch version for its lowest-ever price in the Currys Epic Deals sale. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, with VRR and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Samsung QN90D 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £1,749 now £1,299 at Currys Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge £450 price cut in the latest Currys sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £549 now £399 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Asus Vivobook 15 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid mid-range laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a solid buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was £289 now £159 at Currys The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is down to its cheapest price yet in the Currys Easter sale. This version has a fairly basic processor, a smaller 11-inch screen and 128GB of storage, so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Hisense A6N 55-inch 4K TV: was £359 now £299 at Currys If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for around £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £300? Bargain.

JVC CR230 32-inch Fire TV: was £159.99 now £129 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Fire TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.

Huawei Watch Fit Special Edition: was £69.99 now £54.99 at Currys This slimline fitness tracker from Huawei is a couple of years old now but the value for money is undeniable now it's down to a super-cheap price. If you just need a basic device to track workouts, daily steps, sleep, and other health metrics (and receive phone notifications) then this is up to the job. It also boasts an excellent 6 - 9 days of battery life depending on use so you don't need to worry about recharging it all the time.