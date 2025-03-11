Celebrations! There's up to 70% off a wide range of tech in Kogan's 19th birthday sale

Established in 2006, Kogan is celebrating its 19th birthday this March with massive discounts on the best phones, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and more. We're also expecting some low prices on Crocs, sofas and office furniture.

Here at TechRadar, we like to pride ourselves on being the best deal-hunters there are – finding the regular shopper savings that they don't have the time or knowledge to find for themselves. That makes every month of the year our busy month of the year, but December, November and July are the biggest sales periods of the year with Christmas gifts, Boxing Day, Black Friday and EOFY discounts aplenty.

However, March has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of our busiest periods on the deals-front with Click Frenzy just wrapping up, AfterPay Day only a few short days away and Amazon's Big Smile sale landing at some point towards the end of the month. Well, Kogan's birthday sale is yet another to add to your list if you're in the market for some tech – and it might just be the best depending on what you're after.

Kogan is one of our top-retailers we use when hunting to find the best deals on the market, and often the lowest prices can be found there – especially for Kogan First members, who receive additional discounts even on price-cut items.

However, with such an abundance of deals from Kogan on any given day – let alone during this massive upcoming birthday sale – issues can arise, like buying an item that was manufactured internationally that requires some fiddling with to make work.

That's why we find the best deals for you – so you don't have to worry about such things, letting you take advantage of the best deals Kogan has to offer. And right now, with Kogan's nine-day birthday sale there's a whole lot – but we think the three deals below are worth highlighting.

Kogan First members get the best prices – and you can try it for 14 days free – but even non-member prices are worth a look.

Garmin Fenix FS Pro solar (42mm): was AU$1,349 now AU$849 at Kogan Save AU$500

(Non-members price: AU$889) In our Garmin 7 Pro review, we called it an outdoor powerhouse. This 7s model is the same device, just with a smaller display and smaller battery to go with it. However, you'll still get up to 14 days battery life, plus more thanks to its solar-charging ability, and you still get what we think are the best sports tracking, training and analysis features Garmin has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was AU$399 now AU$199 at Kogan Save AU$200

(Non-members price: AU$229) There was a popular deal on OzBargain yesterday, selling an imported model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for AU$204, and this Kogan 19th birthday deal beats it by AU$5. The best earbuds for Samsung users, the buds 3 Pro earned themselves four stars in our review thanks to their fantastic sound, ANC and comfortable design. We think they're worth their high price, so this deal makes them very hard to ignore for Samsung owners and otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was AU$287 now AU$189 at Kogan Save AU$98

(non-members price: AU$199) If you're after a cheaper tablet for watching the best streaming services, playing some light mobile games, reading the news and scrolling social media platforms, the Galaxy Tab A9 at this price is what you're after. It has an attractive 8.7-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus Dolby Atmos sound to boost the audio for your viewing.