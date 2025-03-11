Celebrations! There's up to 70% off a wide range of tech in Kogan's 19th birthday sale

Deals
By
published

Save up to AU$1,150 on TVs, Garmin watches, Google Pixel phones and more across nine days

Kogan 19th Birthday sale
(Image credit: Future)

Established in 2006, Kogan is celebrating its 19th birthday this March with massive discounts on the best phones, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and more. We're also expecting some low prices on Crocs, sofas and office furniture.

Here at TechRadar, we like to pride ourselves on being the best deal-hunters there are – finding the regular shopper savings that they don't have the time or knowledge to find for themselves. That makes every month of the year our busy month of the year, but December, November and July are the biggest sales periods of the year with Christmas gifts, Boxing Day, Black Friday and EOFY discounts aplenty.

However, March has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of our busiest periods on the deals-front with Click Frenzy just wrapping up, AfterPay Day only a few short days away and Amazon's Big Smile sale landing at some point towards the end of the month. Well, Kogan's birthday sale is yet another to add to your list if you're in the market for some tech – and it might just be the best depending on what you're after.

Kogan is one of our top-retailers we use when hunting to find the best deals on the market, and often the lowest prices can be found there – especially for Kogan First members, who receive additional discounts even on price-cut items.

However, with such an abundance of deals from Kogan on any given day – let alone during this massive upcoming birthday sale – issues can arise, like buying an item that was manufactured internationally that requires some fiddling with to make work.

That's why we find the best deals for you – so you don't have to worry about such things, letting you take advantage of the best deals Kogan has to offer. And right now, with Kogan's nine-day birthday sale there's a whole lot – but we think the three deals below are worth highlighting.

Kogan First members get the best prices – and you can try it for 14 days free – but even non-member prices are worth a look.

Garmin Fenix FS Pro solar (42mm)
Garmin Fenix FS Pro solar (42mm): was AU$1,349 now AU$849 at Kogan

Save AU$500
(Non-members price: AU$889)

In our Garmin 7 Pro review, we called it an outdoor powerhouse. This 7s model is the same device, just with a smaller display and smaller battery to go with it. However, you'll still get up to 14 days battery life, plus more thanks to its solar-charging ability, and you still get what we think are the best sports tracking, training and analysis features Garmin has to offer.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was AU$399 now AU$199 at Kogan

Save AU$200
(Non-members price: AU$229)

There was a popular deal on OzBargain yesterday, selling an imported model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for AU$204, and this Kogan 19th birthday deal beats it by AU$5. The best earbuds for Samsung users, the buds 3 Pro earned themselves four stars in our review thanks to their fantastic sound, ANC and comfortable design. We think they're worth their high price, so this deal makes them very hard to ignore for Samsung owners and otherwise.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was AU$287 now AU$189 at Kogan

Save AU$98
(non-members price: AU$199)

If you're after a cheaper tablet for watching the best streaming services, playing some light mobile games, reading the news and scrolling social media platforms, the Galaxy Tab A9 at this price is what you're after. It has an attractive 8.7-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus Dolby Atmos sound to boost the audio for your viewing.

View Deal

You might also like...

Max Delaney
Max Delaney
Staff Writer

A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung The Frame TV, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on pink background with big savings text overlay
Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more
Amazon deals sale
Amazon has a mega end-of-month sale: I've picked the 31 best deals starting at $17.99
Samsung TV, tablet, and phone on grey background with big savings text overlay
I've scanned the entire Samsung Presidents' Day sale: these are the 13 best deals on TVs, Galaxy S25, appliances, and more
Amazon tech deals
Amazon's holiday weekend sale is live – I've found the 25 best tech deals starting at $17.99
Samsung S90D, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on purple background with price cut text overlay.
I found the 12 best Samsung Presidents' Day sales: including discounts of up to $1,800 on appliances, TVs, and more
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
Latest in Seasonal Sales
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
Samsung TV deals
Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200
Apple deals
Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23
Samsung The Frame TV, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on pink background with big savings text overlay
Samsung's Spring Sale is as good as Black Friday: deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, QLED TVs, and more
Latest in Deals
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
More about seasonal sales
Apple deals at Best Buy

Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
Samsung TVs

Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
An image of a Jackbox Games Party Pack

Jackbox games is coming to smart TVs in mid-2025, and I can’t wait to be reunited with one of my favorite party video games
See more latest
Most Popular
The Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series TV on a red background with text saying Big Savings.
Snag this super-cheap 43-inch Amazon Fire TV for a record-low price
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung