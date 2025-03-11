Celebrations! There's up to 70% off a wide range of tech in Kogan's 19th birthday sale
Save up to AU$1,150 on TVs, Garmin watches, Google Pixel phones and more across nine days
Established in 2006, Kogan is celebrating its 19th birthday this March with massive discounts on the best phones, smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and more. We're also expecting some low prices on Crocs, sofas and office furniture.
Here at TechRadar, we like to pride ourselves on being the best deal-hunters there are – finding the regular shopper savings that they don't have the time or knowledge to find for themselves. That makes every month of the year our busy month of the year, but December, November and July are the biggest sales periods of the year with Christmas gifts, Boxing Day, Black Friday and EOFY discounts aplenty.
However, March has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of our busiest periods on the deals-front with Click Frenzy just wrapping up, AfterPay Day only a few short days away and Amazon's Big Smile sale landing at some point towards the end of the month. Well, Kogan's birthday sale is yet another to add to your list if you're in the market for some tech – and it might just be the best depending on what you're after.
Kogan is one of our top-retailers we use when hunting to find the best deals on the market, and often the lowest prices can be found there – especially for Kogan First members, who receive additional discounts even on price-cut items.
However, with such an abundance of deals from Kogan on any given day – let alone during this massive upcoming birthday sale – issues can arise, like buying an item that was manufactured internationally that requires some fiddling with to make work.
That's why we find the best deals for you – so you don't have to worry about such things, letting you take advantage of the best deals Kogan has to offer. And right now, with Kogan's nine-day birthday sale there's a whole lot – but we think the three deals below are worth highlighting.
Kogan First members get the best prices – and you can try it for 14 days free – but even non-member prices are worth a look.
Save AU$500
(Non-members price: AU$889)
In our Garmin 7 Pro review, we called it an outdoor powerhouse. This 7s model is the same device, just with a smaller display and smaller battery to go with it. However, you'll still get up to 14 days battery life, plus more thanks to its solar-charging ability, and you still get what we think are the best sports tracking, training and analysis features Garmin has to offer.
Save AU$200
(Non-members price: AU$229)
There was a popular deal on OzBargain yesterday, selling an imported model of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for AU$204, and this Kogan 19th birthday deal beats it by AU$5. The best earbuds for Samsung users, the buds 3 Pro earned themselves four stars in our review thanks to their fantastic sound, ANC and comfortable design. We think they're worth their high price, so this deal makes them very hard to ignore for Samsung owners and otherwise.
Save AU$98
(non-members price: AU$199)
If you're after a cheaper tablet for watching the best streaming services, playing some light mobile games, reading the news and scrolling social media platforms, the Galaxy Tab A9 at this price is what you're after. It has an attractive 8.7-inch display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus Dolby Atmos sound to boost the audio for your viewing.
You might also like...
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs