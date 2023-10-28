Black Friday is less than a month away - shop this weekend's 9 best early TV deals

Black Friday is less than a month away, and if you're looking to shop for early TV deals, you're in luck. Thanks to early sales from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, you can score massive savings right now on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs with record-low prices that are typically only reserved for the November sale. To help you find all the best early offers, I've combed through today's sales to bring you this weekend's 9 best early Black Friday TV deals that you should take advantage of now.



Today's early Black Friday TV deals include massive big-screen TVs for cheap and high-end OLED displays down to record-low prices. Some of the best offers include the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for the lowest price ever of $1,599.99, Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $269.99, and this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $699.99.



See more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals below, and keep in mind that most of the offers below include record-low prices that we can't guarantee will drop further at the official Black Friday deals event.

Early Black Friday TV sales

The 9 best early Black Friday TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best early Black Friday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for a fantastic price of $269.99 at the retailer's early Black Friday sale. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,449 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99, which is an incredible price. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,949, thanks to today's massive $1,050 discount. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $859.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Black Friday deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $859.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

One of the best big-screen budget Black Friday TV deals is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $699.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $649.99, thanks to today's massive $650 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $69.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.

