Black Friday is a great time to get my all-time favorite vacuum cleaner from Dyson

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals aren’t on a fancy new laptop or foldable phones, but rather home equipment. But with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, you can get a tech fix alongside a rather neat vacuum cleaner that I can wholeheartedly recommend.

That’s because the Dyson V12 Detect Slim comes with a frickin’ laser. Yep, you heard that right. In fact, it’s that laser that gives this stick vacuum its ‘Detect’ moniker; a green laser beam is used to highlight spots of dust and debris that might otherwise be missed by the standard human eye. And I have to say, it’s genuinely a great little feature.

Now I think Dyson products were very nice-looking but not worth the high price they demand; not dissimilar to Apple products in some cases. Then I got to try the Dyson V12 Detect Slim and became an instant convert. Not only is it a great little vacuum cleaner, sucking up all sorts with ease, the extra tech such as the laser and “Digital Motor” system that feedback power, suction, debris detection, and maintenance details, are genuinely useful and make vacuuming… well… fun. Really.

However, at a hefty price of $649 / £529, the Dyson V12 Detect requires you to part with a big wad of cash – arguably too much when other stick vacuums are also available. But thanks to the Black Friday deals already being here, with discounts only set to get better as Black Friday proper comes around on November 24, I think now is a great time to get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim or other slick Dyson products.

Right now, you can grab the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for $399.99 at Walmart (for more details check out the deals box below). Sadly, no such deals are available in the UK, but I’d suggest you keep an eye out for one, as the likes of John Lewis could slice the price of this excellent vacuum cleaner as November 24 draws ever closer. Equally, if you can do without a laser (you’d be missing out) then the Dyson V11 can be had for £349.99 at John Lewis; more details below.

Two great Dyson Black Friday deals to get today

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart

Save $200 - Another absolutely superb Black Friday deal at Walmart for those looking for a high-end cordless vac. The Dyson V12 Detect Slim features surprisingly powerful suction for a cordless, and an intelligent sensor that can optimize power and battery life depending on the surface you're vacuuming. A handy de-tangling motor bar makes short work of hair, while the built-in laser scanner illuminates hard-to-see dust. A cheap sucker, this is not, but we were impressed during our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was £399 now £269 at John Lewis

Save £130: Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for £269 - the lowest-ever price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. It can also transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

