Best Buy is having a huge sale on big-screen TVs: deals starting at just $279.99

There's a huge sale on big-screen TVs at Best Buy with incredible prices on a range of displays from brands like Samsung, TCL, Insignia, and Hisense. I've rounded up all the best deals below, with record-low prices starting at just $279.99.



• Shop Best Buy's full big-screen TV sale



Best Buy has always been a top destination for TV deals, and today's sale focuses on big-screen budget TVs. The retailer is slashing prices on some of its best-selling budget brands, allowing you to score a massive display for cheap. Some of the best deals include Samsung's best-selling 75-inch Cyrstal 4K smart TV on sale for a fantastic price of $549.99, this massive 85-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense for just $749.99, and TCL's highly-rated Q6 QLED 4K TV on sale for $319.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more of today's best big-screen TV deals from Best Buy below, including record-low prices you won't find anywhere else.

Best Buy big-screen TV deals

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $449.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $319.99. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Insignia 58-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Insignia 58-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's deal from Best Buy's sale brings the price down to just $279.99.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $379.99. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution coupled with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, plus smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built-in and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Roku 65-inch Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series offers a premium picture experience on a QLED display for less. The 4K QLED TV delivers a fantastic picture with bold, bright colors thanks to its QLED display, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. Plus, you're getting the Roku operating system built into the TV for seamless streaming with over 400 free live channels. Today's deal from Best Buy is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.