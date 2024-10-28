Argos Black Friday sale dates announced – and the deals start earlier than ever before

Argos has announced that its Black Friday sale will start on November 1. The event will run all month long with new Black Friday deals launching every week across electronics, toys, appliances, gaming, furniture and more.

The big end-of-year sales seem to get underway earlier and earlier every year and Argos is one of the first UK retailers to confirm the date for its event. This also marks one of the longest Black Friday sale periods I've seen, with many stores usually waiting until at least a week or two into November before putting deals live.

While the sale doesn't start until Friday, there are already some early deals at Argos you can shop today. These include up to 20% off Lego sets, free smart home tech when you buy a Toshiba TV, and offers on a variety of Christmas gifts—if you want to get started on your shopping ahead of time.

What to expect from the Argos Black Friday sale

Argos is remaining tight-lipped when it comes to the specific deals in its Black Friday sale, but I've covered it for the past few years here at TechRadar and have a good idea of what offers to expect.

Last year, some of the best deals were on kitchen appliances, headphones, smart home devices and TVs, so expect those categories to be jam-packed full of offers in November. I'd especially keep an eye out for price cuts on Sony headphones, budget air fryers, Ring doorbells, streaming sticks, and cheap Hisense TVs.

While it's not entirely in our wheelhouse, there should be lots for Christmas gift shoppers, too. You can all but guarantee hundreds of discounts on toys, fashion, beauty, decorations, jewelry, and more.

Check back in with TechRadar on Friday as I'll search through the Argos Black Friday sale and share all the best deals right here.