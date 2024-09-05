Apple builds hype for next week's iPhone event with mega-deals on iPads, AirPods, and MacBooks

The 2024 Apple September event is slated for next week, so it's an excellent time to find massive deals on older-model Apple devices. Amazon has some fantastic offers, so I've rounded up the best Apple deals below, including AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks.



The best Apple deal, by far, is Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for just $199 - that's a record-low price and an incredible offer for an Apple tablet. If you're looking for a bigger tablet with more power, Amazon also has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 and the latest iPad Air M2 for $729.



Apple's Monday event is rumored to unveil the new AirPods Pro 3, but if you want to save some cash, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189 and the best-selling AirPods 2 for just $89.



MacBooks are another highlight, including Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M3 for $899 and the MacBook Air M2 for only $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



Remember, these are limited-time offers and an excellent opportunity to grab an older-model Apple device at an incredible price.

Today's best Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find currently. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon

The iPad 10.2 is down to just $199 at Amazon - a new record-low price and an incredible deal for an Apple tablet. The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, this can do it without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $299 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger tablet with more power, Amazon also has Apple's 10.9 iPad on sale for a record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $729 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air was just released in June, and Amazon has the tablet on sale for $729 - a record-low price. The powerful tablet comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 down to $799, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. This is worth the investment for those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

The MacBook Air 13-inch got better than ever with the latest version that debuted this year, with the M3 CPU proving an excellent upgrade. It remains a supremely portable notebook with great battery life, and today's deal brings the price down to $899, which is only $50 more than the record-low price.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon

Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it an excellent buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18-hour battery life, and slick fan-less design. Today's deal is the best deal you can find and $200 more than the record-low.

