An Ultrabook close to $1,000? This Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Amazon Prime Day deal is so good it feels almost illegal
The price is almost too nice
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and as fitting of such an occasion, we have tons of tasty deals in tech. One particular deal is for the Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro at Amazon for $1,099.99 (was $1,349.99). That means you're saving about $250 off one of the best Ultrabooks out there now, which is especially impressive since it only launched earlier this year.
The Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is equipped with Intel's Meteor Lake CPU, introducing AI power into its MacBook-fighting premium Ultrabook. And it's quite the success, too, netting four out of five stars in our Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro review. This particular model comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5, which also means it has an incredibly long battery life.
Today's best Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro deal
Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon
This AI-powered laptop sports great performance, display, and battery life. And this deal brings it down to nearly $1,000, which is an unthinkable price point for an Ultrabook.
Like most Samsung products, the Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is of excellent quality, with both a great build and display. Its drawbacks are minor but still worth mentioning, including a somewhat derivative design, disappointing speakers, and a rather incremental upgrade over the previous model (which, to be clear, was still excellent).
