Amazon's massive winter sale is live – here are 31 deals from $17.99 worth buying

As most of the country is bundled inside from the cold, Amazon has just launched a huge winter sale. That means you can cuddle up on your couch and shop clearance prices on everything from TVs, headphones, and Apple devices to air fryers, blenders, and vacuums.



• Shop Amazon's full winter sale



As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly shops Amazon's site for bargains, I've gone through today's winter sale and hand-picked the 31 best deals worth buying. It's a great time to snap up a bargain, thanks to clearance prices, as the retailer makes room for new 2025 stock.



A few highlights include the all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329, the highly-rated Toloco Massage Gun on sale for $39.49, and Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale for $298.



Shop more of Amazon's best winter deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. You might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.

Amazon Winter sale - the 31 best deals

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Etekcity Smart Scale: was $23.99 now $19.98 at Amazon The top-rated Etekcity smart scale is on sale for $19.98 at Amazon's winter sale. The smart scale can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon I buy this one item at every Amazon holiday sale: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 -just $2 shy of the record low. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips to have a whiter smile in no time.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's deal shaves $25 off when you apply the coupon code 20254KWIN at checkout.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are always a top seller during holiday sales, and the queen-size set is on sale for $47.99 when you apply the additional discount. The queen-size pillows have over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $45.92 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my wish list for a cleaner 2025. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $59.99 now $39.49 at Amazon This top-rated massage gun has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for only $49.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Thanks to its compact size, this Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space. It can brew a cup in minutes and is less than five inches wide. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this NInja Pro model is perfect for families. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon Get organized in 2025 with Amazon's latest Echo Show 8, which is on sale for $84.99 – $5 more than the record-low. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker: was $159.95 now $129.95 at Amazon The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score. Today's deal brings the price down to $129.95.

Sperax Walking Pad: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon You can reach your steps goal with the Sperax Walking Pad, which is on sale for a record-low price of $134.99 at Amazon. The walking treadmill features a speed range from 0.6 to 3.8mph, and its wheels allow you to easily move it and store it under your bed.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon Quite simply the best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 headphones were outstanding, the XM3 cans before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat. Today's deal from Amazon is $20 more than the record-low price.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $169 now $159.99 at Amazon Amazon's winter sale includes this Ninja Mega Kitchen blender for $159.99. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, two 16-oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go lids to take your smoothie on the go, and a 64-oz food processor bowl.

Eufy Robot vacuum 11S MAX: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The Eufy 11S Max can clean hard floors and medium carpets and features BoostIQ Technology, which automatically works harder when a spot needs deeper cleaning. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $159.99.

Apple Watch Series 10, 42mm: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.