Amazon's Big Spring Sale is live - shop the 36 best deals worth your time (and money)

Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is officially live, with thousands of deals available on everything from TVs, tablets, and smart home devices to vacuums, air fryers, and outdoor furniture. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Amazon's sale and listed the 31 best deals that are worth your time and, most importantly, your money.



Amazon's six-day sale is focused on spring essentials, with deals on cleaning supplies, patio furniture, and gardening tools. The retailer also offers impressive discounts on its own devices, plus deals on tech and home items, including TVs, headphones, tablets, and kitchen appliances.



Below, I've listed links to the most popular sale categories, followed by the 31 top offers representing the best in price and value. Some highlights include Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99, Bissell's highly-rated MultiClean vacuum marked down to $169.89, and TCL's 75-inch Q6 QLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $599.99.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale lasts through Monday, the 25th. Bookmark this page as I'll be updating it with the latest and greatest offers as I spot more.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Today's best 10 best deals

All-new Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FIntroducing-sound-compact-speaker-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB09WNK39JN%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_0b9f6d76_6%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Big Spring deals include the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Pop for just $22.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Vegetable Chopper Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FVegetable-Chopper-1Multifunctional-Slicer-Container%25EF%25BC%258CColander%2Fdp%2FB0BH4LB4DP%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $34.99 now $19.54 at Amazon

Join the vegetable chopper craze with this Pro model which is on sale for a fantastic price of just $19.54 at today's Amazon Big Spring Sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the eight interchangeable blades that allow you to slice, shred, grate, and chop vegetables.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C port): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a best-seller, and Amazon has the latest version on sale for a record-low price of $189. Our AirPods Pro 2 review rated them highly as some of the best earbuds you can buy. They feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Big Spring deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Dewalt 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDEWALT-Cordless-Drill-5-Tool-DCK551D1M1%2Fdp%2FB0858J4BTK%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $639 now $449 at Amazon

Kick off a spring project with this tool combo kit from Dewalt that's on sale for $449, thanks to today's 30% discount. You're getting over ten tools, including a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, brushless oscillating multi-tool, impact driver, battery, charger, and bag.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-65-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08P3QVFMK%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_ffob_sspa%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-series" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 55-inch model down to just $399.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDR2MSVC%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08XVYZ1Y5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08F5HPVQ6%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_a27a2eec_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $236.89 now $169.89 at Amazon

The top-rated Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction and a triple-action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a lift-off detachable pod, so you can easily clean stairs, car upholstery, and more. Today's deal from Amazon's Spring sale brings the price down to $169.89.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but extremely affordable tablet for your kid, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. 16GB of storage, along with built-in parental controls and an excellent battery makes this a great buy.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh rate panel.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Video-Doorbell%2Fdp%2FB08SG2MS3V%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_06c15c9d_62%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $41.99. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors.

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07D46SQ63%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $175.09 now $128.64 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has the best-selling Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro on sale for $129. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors and includes a stain trapper tool to catch the dirtiest pet messes.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CCZ1SQ8G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349 now $249 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, and they're on sale at Amazon for $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The headphones are very comfortable, and the Bose app makes it easy to customize their sound and features.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: TVs

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

LG B2 65-inch OLED TV (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Refresh-AI-Powered-OLED65B2PUA%2Fdp%2FB09RMR23XL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,289 now $1,169 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget OLED TV, you can't get much better than LG's 65-inch B2 OLED, which is on sale for a new record-low price of $1,169 at Amazon. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support, precise colors, and deep black that make images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C3, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6535929&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p%3FskuId%3D6535929&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $ <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Processor-AI-Powered-OLED65C3PUA%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> 2,499.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2F%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a $900 discount and the best deal you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Fpf_rd_r%3DY8DW7A71BHYFD75HPT8X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a mid-size display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 50-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Amazon devices

Echo Dot (5th generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09B8V1LZ3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to $34.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. Amazon's latest model <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBlink-Outdoor-4th-Gen-1-Camera%2Fdp%2FB0B1N5HW22%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c4cd769e_1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. For a limited time, you can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for a record-low price of $64.99.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J1B7BY%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07WDDT3G5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The latest <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10_Kids%2Fdp%2FB0BL5SZ3VV%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_327fa775_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Appliances

Cosori Pro III Air Fryer Dual Blaze: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09BJHB2BD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This 6.8-quart air fryer from Cosori features 12 one-touch functions and is large enough to fit up to 17 chicken wings. Today's deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale brings the price down to $149.99, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6.5qt: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B1G5M31V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $229.99 now $168.69 at Amazon

What's better than an Instant Pot multi-cooker? Well, one that also has air fryer capabilities, of course. The 6.5-quart slow cooker-air fryer combo features 13 appliances in one, including air fryer, pressure cooker, saute, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, yogurt, sous vide, and bread proofing.

Bissell CleanView Compact Turbo Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B6D6GML1%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_379359b5_NA%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the Bissell CleanView upright vacuum, on sale for just $69.99. It offers the powerful suction Bissell vacuums are known for in a compact, lightweight design, plus handy attachments like the Pet TurboBrush tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.

