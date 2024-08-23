Amazon's bank holiday sale is like a mini Prime Day - these are the 26 best deals

If you missed out on this year's Amazon Prime Day because you aren't a member or simply didn't catch the annual two-day sale then you needn't worry. The retailer's bank holiday weekend sale is almost as good, with dozens of deals on Alexa smart home devices, TVs, vacuums, headphones, laptops, appliances and more. I've searched the sale and picked out 26 of the best deals worth buying.

Some of the highlights include a return to the record-low price for the Ring Video Doorbell at £49.99 (was £99.99), the trendy Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for £148.19 (was £199.99) and a surprisingly early £100 saving on the brand-new Google Pixel 9.

Check out all of my top picks from the Amazon bank holiday sale below, with many offers that equal those we saw during the retailer's Prime Day sale - and don't require you to have an Amazon Prime membership. Some are more expensive, but I've highlighted those where relevant and kept in deals that I think are still worth buying today.

26 best bank holiday deals at Amazon UK

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is back down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's latest sale - even matching the offer we saw during Prime Day. This handy smart home device offers 1080p HD video, crisp night vision, and easy two-way talk options. You can listen out for anyone coming over thanks to notifications on your phone or alerts through connected Alexa smart devices.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon bank holiday sale includes the Echo Pop for £21.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this briefly fell to £17.99 earlier for Prime members but we'd still say it's a decent buy a little over £20 if you're a non-subscriber.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £148.19 at Amazon

This Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal for this bank holiday is strong, as it matches the lowest price we've seen so far. Chances are this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was £549.99 now £349.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this £200 discount if you've got a healthy budget and you need a solid modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. An all-around solid TV for the price.

Shark IZ300UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £279.99 now £187.63 at Amazon

I own a near-identical but slightly older Shark vacuum cleaner and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech and great for pet owners with the included pet tool. Pick one up while it's under £200 so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to £29.99 for the bank holiday weekend, although it has fallen much further to £21.99 in previous sales. Still, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there right now.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now £10 off, it's a super useful and cheap addition to your basket. It's been £1 cheaper before but we're calling this more or less the best price you'll find nowadays.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349 now £259 at Amazon

Want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality? You can pick up these standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones while they are down to a record-low price at Amazon. As with the pricier Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life.

Google Pixel 9: was £899 now £799 at Amazon

The new Pixel 9 has been available for little more than 24 hours and it's already £100 off at Amazon. Google's latest smartphone is the biggest upgrade in the Pixel series yet, with a powerful Tensor G4 chipset, refreshed design and upgrades to camera, display and battery life that make it an impressive flagship device.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £24.49 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the first time it's been discounted since its launch in May for non-Prime members.

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £349 now £239 at Amazon

This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks - especially with a handy Bluetooth keyboard included for free. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: was £159 now £129 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 have only been available for a little over a month and this is the first discount yet on the manufacturer's latest earbuds. Improvements over the previous model include a comfortable new redesign, longer battery life and improved audio quality.

Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV stick has been cheaper before but this is the best deal of the year so far for non-Prime members. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. For the price, we'd still say this one is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup for little money.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £33.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was about two years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this seems to be the new normal and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £479.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under £400, so it's a good buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer isn't the best we've seen, though, as it was £50 cheaper during Prime Day.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Small and very portable, the Fire HD 8 is a neat little tablet. It has an all-day battery life of up to 13 hours with its 8-inch HD screen allowing you to browse social media, watch some shows, or look up some useful websites. There’s Alexa support too if you’d like to use it as a smart home hub, while easy-to-use parental controls could prove very useful on a long trip. It’s not powerful but it offers the essentials. Today's deal brings this one down to within £5 of the record-low price.

Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £62.49 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock in the UK as well and it's now got a small discount. It pales in comparison to the Prime Day offer, though, where we saw it slashed by £30. Nevertheless, if you're interested in it, as well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £239.99 at Amazon

This is one of the few times the recent Kindle Scribe has been discounted since its release - and this is the cheapest price ever for non-Prime subscribers. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for such a multi-functional device.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Video Doorbell: was £214.98 now £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon has over £100 off this set of two wireless outdoor security cameras, plus a Blink Video Doorbell, as part of its bank holiday weekend sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the cameras set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras and respond to visitors using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system and it's only been slightly cheaper before for Prime members.

Renpho Massage Gun: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

I bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £399 now £299.99 at Dell

This is easily the best 'cheap' laptop in the current Amazon sale. This Inspiron 15 features a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – a very respectable set of specs for the price. Sure, this machine won't win any awards for performance but these components are more than enough to run the vast majority of Windows applications well. Overall, this Inspiron 15 offers more than enough to cover the basics and all of your everyday needs.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back down to their lowest-seen price yet at Amazon in the UK. The star is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature (for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-cancelling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's bank holiday sale includes this 32-inch display on sale for £149.99 – just £10 more than the record-low price. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Philips OneBlade 360: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. This bundle includes the handle as well as a spare blade, various combs and guards, and a USB-A charging cable.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage so it's slightly weak on those components but fine for very light and basic tasks. You can, however, upgrade to a version with 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage for an extra £120.