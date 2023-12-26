Amazon just launched a massive after-Christmas sale - shop the 29 best deals

Amazon just launched a massive after-Christmas sale with deals on everything from kitchen appliances, vacuums, and exercise equipment to OLED TVs, Apple devices, smartwatches, and so much more. To help you find all the top offers, I've gone through Amazon's sale to bring you today's 19 best after-Christmas deals.



• Shop more after-Christmas deals at Amazon



Amazon's after-Christmas sale is a great opportunity to score a clearance price on one of this year's best-selling tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, TVs, and vacuums. So whether you're looking to spend a gift card or secure an item that you didn't receive at Christmas, Amazon's after-Christmas sale has you covered.



Some highlights include LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $2,599.99), Apple's AirPods Pro on sale for $199 (was $249), and the Ninja Professional Blender marked down to $71.99 (was $119.99).



Below, you'll find links to the most popular sale categories from Amazon, followed by more of today's best deals. If you're looking for bargains, you can see our after-Christmas sales roundup for the best deals around the web.

Amazon after-Christmas sale - the 29 best deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon's holiday sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera on sale for $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for a record-low price of $21.99 at Amazon. Great for holiday decor, the four-pack of smart plugs allows you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $26.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirTag, which rarely gets discounted, on sale for $26.99. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon's last-minute deals include the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $35.99 - $6 more than the record-low price. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $44.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is getting a rare discount at Amazon, on sale for $39.95. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

Toloco Massage Gun: was $75.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's after-Christmas sale, down to just $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain in all parts of your body.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush: was $59.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated AquaSonic toothbrush on sale for $39.95. The electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads and a travel case and includes four different cleaning modes and a helpful timer.

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance.

Ninja AF080 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $74.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

Keurig K-Classic Single-serve Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger coffee maker, Amazon also has the best-selling Keurig K-Classic on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. You're getting a large 48-ounce water reservoir and the ability to make multiple K-cup pod brew sizes.

Ninja Professional Plus: was $119.99 now $71.99 at Amazon

Start off the new year with a new blender thanks to this deal from Amazon that brings the price of the Ninja Plus down to $71.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and 24 and 18-oz single-serve cups, so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Working out is not enough. Eating healthier plays a big part in making your wellness journey a success as well, which means cutting back on processed foods and consuming more fruits and veggies. Luckily, this blender from Ninja lets you do just that, and if you're not a fan of vegetables, this will let you whip them up into delicious smoothies in no time.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $124 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's holiday sale brings the price down to $124.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build, and a big room-filling sound. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $119 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $139.95 at Amazon

A huge discount on Fitbit's brand new tracker in all colors, with updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers. A comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score make this Fitbit a strong buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's last-minute deals have the earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $208.49 at Amazon

This is probably the best price you'll find for a top-rated robot vacuum, marked down to $208.49. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with the compatible Shark app, so you can schedule your cleanings from your phone.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $229 at Amazon

Amazon's holiday deals include the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $229. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Amazon

Amazon currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games for $499.

Original Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,245 at Amazon

Amazon has a rare discount on the original Peloton Bike, bringing the price down to $1,245. The Peloton features a compact, 4 x 2-foot design and includes an adjustable seat, handlebar, and a screen that displays metrics, resistance, speed, and heart rate.