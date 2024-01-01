Amazon's massive New Year's sale is live: here are the 29 best deals to shop right now

New year, new deals. Amazon just launched a massive New Year's sale with hundreds of deals on OLED TVs, smartwatches, air fryers, smart home gadgets, headphones, vacuums, and more. I've gone through today's sale to bring you the 29 best deals to shop right now.



Amazon's New Year's sale is a great opportunity to score a clearance price on best-selling tech, plus deals to kick off the year from brands like Fitbit, Apple, Peloton, and more. Some highlights include LG's stunning 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,399 (was $2,599.99), Fitbit's best-selling Inspire 3 health tracker for just $69.99 and Apple's AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99.



Below, you'll find links to the most popular categories from Amazon's sale, followed by more of today's best deals. Amazon's New Year's sale includes offers that are valid for today only, which means time is running out to grab a bargain.

Amazon New Year's sale - the 25 best deals

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap tech stocking stuffer? Amazon's holiday sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - making it the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $27.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Apple AirTag, which rarely gets discounted, on sale for $27.99. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $44.95 now $39.95 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is getting a rare discount at Amazon, on sale for $39.95. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

Toloco Massage Gun: was $75.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's New Year's sale, down to just $39.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain in all parts of your body.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush: was $59.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated AquaSonic toothbrush on sale for $29.95. The electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads and a travel case and includes four different cleaning modes and a helpful timer.

Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which features a compact design and a 2.1-quart basket. The air fryer is perfect for single-serving items like sides, snacks, and wings and features four cooking functions: you can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat with one handy appliance.

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

The cheapest Fitbit deal from today's New Year's sale is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for a record-low price of $69.95. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Ninja AF080 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $99.99. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

Keurig K-Classic Single-serve Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger coffee maker, Amazon also has the best-selling Keurig K-Classic on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. You're getting a large 48-ounce water reservoir and the ability to make multiple K-cup pod brew sizes.

Ninja SS101 Foodi Smoothie Maker: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Working out is not enough. Eating healthier plays a big part in making your wellness journey a success as well, which means cutting back on processed foods and consuming more fruits and veggies. Luckily, this blender from Ninja lets you do just that, and if you're not a fan of vegetables, this will let you whip them up into delicious smoothies in no time.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $122.99 at Amazon

For a pod coffee machine, we highly recommend the VertuoPlus from Nespresso. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home. Today's New Year's sale brings the price down to $122.99.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to $99.95 - the best deal you can find. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex was already a great value Bluetooth speaker when we first tested it. With 12 hours of battery life, a rugged yet light build, and a big room-filling sound. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $119 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

A huge discount on Fitbit's brand new tracker in all colors, with updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers. A comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score make this Fitbit a strong buy.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Walmart has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: was $229.95 now $149.95 at Amazon

You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $149.95 in Amazon's New Year's sale. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides. Plus, it provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $217 at Amazon

This is probably the best price you'll find for a top-rated robot vacuum, marked down to $217. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with the compatible Shark app, so you can schedule your cleanings from your phone.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon's holiday deals include the iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $299.99. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was only released in October, but Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $379 at Amazon

These headphones sound just incredible, delivering Bose's best-ever detail, balance, and expansiveness – and they have the strongest noise cancellation we've ever heard, too. They also deliver other features, such as spatial audio, app customization, multi-point connectivity, and more.

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499 at Amazon

Amazon currently has stock for the PS5 Slim, and it's a brilliant bundle to boot, packing in a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and the new detachable disc drive, giving you the option of playing physical games for $499.

Original Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,145 at Amazon

Amazon has a rare discount on the original Peloton Bike, bringing the price down to $1,145. The Peloton features a compact, 4 x 2-foot design and includes an adjustable seat, handlebar, and a screen that displays metrics, resistance, speed, and heart rate.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

This 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV is an Amazon best-seller, and it's now on sale for $319.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $399.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.