Amazon has a massive sale on best-selling Christmas gifts – Apple, Ninja and Dyson

Christmas is just around the corner, and if you didn't snag a bargain on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Amazon has you covered. The retailer launched a massive holiday sale with deals on best-selling Christmas gifts. You can save on brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja, Sony, and Amazon's own smart home devices.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's holiday sale and hand-picked the 19 best gift ideas on sale. Many of the offers listed below are still down to record-low Black Friday prices on highly rated products like air fryers, headphones, robot vacuums, tablets, and cheap stocking stuffers.



A few highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $138.99, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149, and the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $159.99.



Keep in mind that today's sale includes limited-time offers, and prices will increase as the December 25 date approaches.

Amazon's best-selling gifts: today's 21 top deals

Sweese store Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs: was $24.99 now $22.99 at Amazon This set of double-wall glass mugs would make a great Christmas gift for the coffee lover in your life for just $22.99. The stylish 12.5-ounce insulated coffee mugs are the perfect size to enjoy an espresso or cappuccino and feature a double-wall design to keep your beverage at the desired temperature.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24. 97. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Another cheap stocking stuffer idea that people will actually use is the all-new Echo Pop, for just $17.99—the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49.95 now $24.95 at Amazon This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon right now. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's no t a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound. If you need something inexpensive and you need it now, it's hard to argue with this price tag…

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon right now. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. It would make a great Christmas gift, and it's on sale for a record-low price.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $59.99 – just $10 more than the record-low price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is down to its lowest price, under $100. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: was $229 now $79 at Amazon The best-selling 23andMe DNA testA is a unique Christmas gift idea, and Amazon has the kit on sale for $79 - a record-low price. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 150 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test you can take at home.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $87.99 at Amazon This is a fantastic price for this Cosori air fryer, which has a five-star rating on Amazon. The six-quart air fryer features nine cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, baking, and reheating, with one handy appliance.

Amazon Fire 10 HD Kids tablet: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is on sale for $109.99, the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The 10-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $138.99 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $138.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature active noise cancellation, a new design for all-day comfort, and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $149 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors and recharges itself when the battery is low.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $149.99. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $359 at Amazon Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for $359 when you apply the additional coupon, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

KitchenAird Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Amazon KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy $120 discount on the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449 now $374 at Amazon A PS5 Slim Digital Edition for just $374 – yes, a PlayStation 5 for under $400 – is simply a stunning deal, and there is no telling how long it will last. As long as you're alright without a disc drive, you can't go wrong as it delivers the classic PS5 experience in a slimmer form factor, and a DualSense Controller comes in the box.