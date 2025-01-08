Amazon has a massive sale on Apple devices – AirTags, iPads and AirPods from $69.99

If you want to snag a clearance deal on a highly sought-after Apple gadget, you're in luck. Amazon has a huge winter sale right now, and some of the best deals we've spotted are on Apple's best-selling devices. You can find record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, AirTags, MacBooks, and smartwatches, starting at just $69.99.



• Shop more Apple deals at Amazon



I've gone through Amazon's winter sale and hand-picked the seven best Apple deals below. The Apple devices listed below were best-sellers during Black Friday and are all back in stock and discounted to prices we saw during the November holiday.

A few highlights include Apple's latest Series 10 smartwatch on sale for $329, the popular Apple AirTag four-pack on sale for $69.99, and the 10.9 iPad on sale for $279.

Shop more of today's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's winter sale ends this weekend. You might not see price cuts like this until the next big holiday event – Presidents' Day sales.

Huge Apple sale at Amazon – today's 7 best deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $189 - the best price you can find right now. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch SE, 40mm: was $249 now $199 at Amazon While this $199 price tag isn't the best deal we've seen, it's the cheapest price you can find for an Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 10, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and plenty of health and fitness features.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon The all-new Apple Watch 10 is back in stock and on sale for its lowest price ever. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.