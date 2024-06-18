16 must-see tech deals from Walmart's massive Plus Week sale - prices from $22

Walmart's Plus Week sale launched yesterday, and while we were disappointed in the deals that are exclusively for Plus members, the retailer has some impressive discounts on tech gadgets that are available for everyone. I've gone through all the offers and listed 16 must-see tech gadget deals below.



• Shop more Walmart tech gadget deals

Before we get into today's tech deals, Walmart's Plus Week sale does have some exciting offers for Plus members, including one free express delivery, up to 20% Walmart cash with Walmart Plus travel, and 2x discounts on gas at Exxon and Mobil stations. If you aren't a Walmart Plus member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop today's sale and enjoy perks like unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping, a free Paramount Plus subscription, and early access to sales.



Now, to the good stuff. Below, I've listed the best offers from Walmart's Plus Week sale, followed by the top tech deals that don't require a Plus membership to shop. Some highlights include this 75-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn on sale for a fantastic price of $448, Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 for just $79.99, and this HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279.



If you're looking for more Walmart bargains, you can check out our main Walmart Plus Week sale roundup for this week's best deals.

Walmart Plus membership sign up

Walmart Plus: sign up for a free 30-day trial

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain access to next week's big sale. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $8.17 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

Walmart's 15 best tech deals

Roku Express 4K+: was $39.99 now $22 at Walmart

The Roku Express 4K+ is down to its lowest price ever at Walmart. We called it "an affordable but brilliant 4K HDR streamer" in our review, which should be reassurance enough for anyone.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $319.99 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer and Walmart just dropped the price down to a record-low of $319.99. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Please note that this deal is being sold by a third-party retailer through Walmart.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart's Plus Week sale has this Acer Aspire 3 laptop marked down to a fantastic price of $359. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's Plus Week sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.

LG B2 65-inch OLED TV (2022): was $2,296.99 now $1,596.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget OLED TV, you can't get much better than LG's 65-inch B2 OLED, which is on sale for $1,596.99. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support, precise colors, and deep black that make images come to life.

You can look forward to more discounts at this year's 4th of July sales event.