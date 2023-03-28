Trust GXT 611 Wezz Speakers Review: cheap and colorful

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Trust GXT 611 Wezz: Two-minute review

Sometimes it's hard to get excited over budget products. Yes, we all want the best computer speakers from the likes of Logitech and Razer, with their crystal-clear sound and sleek, stylish designs. But not all of us can afford to shell out $100+ for a new PC peripheral - and that's where the Trust GXT 611 Wezz comes in.

A set of two stereo speakers from Netherlands-based budget tech brand Trust, the GXT 611 Wezz immediately grab your attention: they don't look like wallet-friendly hardware, due mainly to the bright RGB lighting that shines from behind the twin speaker grilles.

The Trust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speakers feature some snappy lighting. (Image credit: Future)

RGB speakers aren't anything new - Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar has some more understated rainbow lighting - but I have to admit that it works wonders here for making the Trust GXT 611 Wezz look a bit more upmarket. The LEDs are bright and colorful, immediately eye-catching but not so obnoxious that they become distracting.

Despite their bombastic appearance, the GTX 611 Wezz speakers will set you back less than £40 (about AU$80) - making them one of the cheapest sets of PC gaming speakers you can buy without going for something really bargain-basement. Unfortunately, these speakers aren't available in the US, although there are resellers on Amazon who stock Trust products so they could turn up on American shores eventually.

Upon unboxing the Wezz, I was pleased to find that setup is an absolute breeze: just plug in the USB power connector and 3.5mm jack, and you're good to go. No software, no downloads, no hassle.

Image 1 of 3 You control the speakers with the puck (at left). (Image credit: Future) The spare sides of the Trust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speakers (Image credit: Future) The back of the Trust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speakers. Note the lack of controls. (Image credit: Future)

But how do these wallet-friendly speakers actually perform? Well, you get what you pay for - I've used many different sets of computer speakers over the years, and these are among the weakest. That's not to say they're bad, per se - they just don't provide the fine dynamic sound range found in the strongest offerings from brands such as Logitech and SteelSeries.

The Trust GXT 611 Wezz speakers are, perhaps unsurprisingly, best suited for gaming. In Apex Legends, I found that the audio was mostly crisp and clear - sufficient to pinpoint directional sounds through the stereo output, like far-off gunshots and the footsteps of enemies creeping around nearby.

The lack of subwoofers means that the bass isn't impressive - grenade detonations and crunching melee strikes sounded feeble in comparison to my usual SteelSeries Arena 9 setup - but the mid-range is clear and free of distortion. High-pitched sounds (like the fwip of my favorite throwing knives in Warframe) also come across a little bit tinny.

The Trust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speakers pictured on a wooden desk. (Image credit: Future)

Outside of gaming, things start to fall apart a bit more. Watching TV is fine - I put on an episode of the excellent Yellowjackets and found that dialogue came through crystal clear - but tense, dramatic moments and blockbuster movies are a wash.

Blade Runner 2049's usually sweeping, incredible audio sounds weak and distant, making my testing process feel like a personal insult to Mark Mangini's work. Video calls, with their typically poor audio, were horrible. Just get one of the best PC gaming headsets instead, please.

Music was similarly lackluster, though not altogether unserviceable. If you're an audiophile paying for high-res audio via a service like Tidal, you'll definitely want to invest in a better speaker setup than this. On the other hand, for my ambient work playlists on Spotify, the GTX 611 Wezz worked well enough that I didn't notice too much of a difference to my usual setup - though again, the lack of bass and lower maximum volume was evident.

Overall, I will admit that this is a higher level of sound quality than I was expecting from a £38 set of gaming speakers, but it's still nothing to write home about. But if you're a casual shopper with a budget of less than fifty pounds, this really isn't a bad call in terms of audio clarity.

The Trust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speakers are the picture of simplicity. (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to physical build quality, the Trust GTX 611 Wezz speakers are a mixed bag. The front grilles are metal, which feels durable enough, but the main body of the speaker blocks is made from cheap brushed plastic.

My main concern is the feet, which keep the speakers nice and anchored atop your desk but appear to simply be soft foam pads glued to the underside of each unit - unless you're planning to set these down and literally never move them again, those are going to come off with some wear and tear.

The speakers themselves have no physical controls, but they both connect via non-braided cables to a small round volume dial with a single button. This doubles as both the power button (if you press and hold it) and for switching between the pre-loaded RGB lighting profiles (with short clicks). There's no physical mute button, however, which I found annoying - though this probably won't bother some users.

Rather strangely, the dial feels more robust than the speakers themselves; the base is made from grippy rubber to hold it in place, and the volume dial itself has a satisfyingly smooth rotation to it - I could adjust it easily with a single finger without losing control. On the topic of RGB, the presets are a bit limited, but you can set it to react to your audio with EQ patterns.

Ultimately, if you're strapped for cash but want a decent set of computer speakers for gaming, you could definitely do a lot worse than the Trust GXT 611 Wezz. In a world flooded with cheap knock-offs, consider this an affordable recommendation from me.

A closer look at theTrust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speakers. (Image credit: Future)

Trust GXT 611 Wezz: Price & availability

How much does it cost? ‎£38.04 / AU$79.28

‎£38.04 / AU$79.28 When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the UK, Europe, and Australia

Trust has a reputation at this point for being one of the more reliable budget brands in the PC hardware space - you're not going to get best-in-class performance, but you are going to get great value with some often surprisingly good aesthetics.

The Trust GXT 611 Wezz speakers have some slightly odd pricing, coming in a £38.04 in the UK and AU$79.26 in Australia. You can buy them on Amazon (opens in new tab) in both regions - sadly, as we mentioned above, this product is not yet available in the United States, though we'll come back and update this article if that changes.

Considering that the current cheapest option on our ranking of the best speakers is the £39 Creative Pebble Plus (most of the speakers on that list start at £100 or more), I'd say that the Wezz pricing is good - though it should be noted that Creative's budget offering does include a separate subwoofer, something that is notably absent here.

Value: 4.5 / 5

Trust GTX 611 Wezz: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Frequency Range: 20Hz - 20,000Hz Drivers: Dual 12W Supported Connectivty: Wired only Audio Inputs: 3.5mm Outputs: N/A

Those problematic Trust GXT 611 Wezz RGB speaker feet. (Image credit: Future)

Should you buy the Trust GXT 611 Wezz?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value At just £38.04 (AU$79.26), the GXT 611 Wezz speakers are a fantastic choice for PC gamers on a budget. 4.5 / 5 Design The RGB lighting looks great and the large volume dial is very satisfying, but the build quality is iffy in places. 4 / 5 Performance For everyday gaming and streaming, the audio quality is good enough - just don't expect booming bass or a finely-detailed soundstage. 3 / 5 Avarage rating A visually appealing and sensibly-priced offering from Trust, the GXT 611 Wezz are a solid pair of budget speakers. 3.83 / 5

Buy it if...

You're on a very tight budget

We can't really hammer home this point enough - this might be the best-quality set of stereo PC speakers you're going to find at this price point.

You want something stylish

The RGB customization is a tad limited, but there's no denying that the Wezz speakers become an instant highlight of any desktop setup.

Don't buy it if...

You’re fussy about your audio

Ultimately, the Trust GXT 611 Wezz speakers just can't deliver high-quality sound for music and movies, so if that's important to you, give these a skip.

You can afford something a bit higher-end

While the Wezz speakers are excellent value, if you can afford to spring up to the £80-100 mark, you can get a proper speaker system with a subwoofer - and that makes a big difference.

Trust GXT 611 Wezz: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Trust GXT 611 Wezz Creative Pebble Plus SteelSeries Arena 3 Price £38.04 / AU$79.26 £38.99 / around $72 £149 / $289 Frequency Range: 20Hz - 20,000Hz Not specified 50Hz - 20,000Hz Drivers: Dual 2-inch 12W Dual 2-inch 8W w/ subwoofer Dual 4-inch Supported Connectivty: Wired only Wired only Wired, Bluetooth Audio Inputs: 3.5mm 3.5mm 3.5mm Outputs: N/A N/A N/A

(opens in new tab) Creative Pebble Plus

Perhaps the best set of budget PC speakers on the market right now, largely because they include a subwoofer, pack a very stylish but clean design, and are just criminally cheap. Read our full Creative Pebble Plus review

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arena 3

A solid set of midrange computer speakers, the Arena 3 will set you back a fair bit more, but offer more booming audio with a cute, egg-shaped design. Read our full SteelSeries Arena 3 review

How I tested the Trust GXT 611 Wezz

I used the Trust GTX 611 Wezz speakers for a week and a half

Played a variety of games

Watched TV, movies, and used the speakers for video calls

I replaced my usual SteelSeries Arena 9 computer speaker setup with the Trust GXT 611 Wezz for ten days, and used them for everything I normally would - gaming, streaming TV shows, and the occasional video call. I also took the time to sit down and watch a movie at my PC, which felt a bit odd but was a good demonstration of the Wezz speakers' audio weaknesses.

To gauge the easiness of the setup, I reboxed the Wezz and asked my typically tech-averse partner to use them with his laptop. Although he somehow managed to get one of the cables hopelessly tangled while extracting it from the box, he agreed that the plug-and-play nature of Trust's product is exactly what he would look for in a set of computer speakers.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

First reviewed March 2023