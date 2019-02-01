Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Buds hands-on review

Samsung’s latest foray into the world of true wireless audio doesn’t seem to work as seamlessly as Apple's AirPods, but not many headphones do. That said, the Galaxy Buds look to be a major improvement on the design of the Galaxy IconX, and if you’ve got a Samsung phone they may be the perfect way to listen to audio.

True wireless headphones are one of the biggest trends in audio right now, with the major headphone brands attempting to claim a piece of the action following the introduction and subsequent success of Apple AirPods .

This isn’t Samsung’s first attempt at true wireless. The company has produced two generations of the Gear IconX , but the latest addition does away with that Gear branding and makes these earbuds a part of the Galaxy family alongside the Galaxy S10 .

They're set to improve on last year’s IconX headphones, with the audio tuned by the company’s AKG technology, wireless charging and other top-end features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are set to cost $149 / £139 (about AU$208) when they go on sale, but the company has yet to announce when that’ll be. We expect to be able to buy them alongside Galaxy S10 phones on March 8.

If you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10e in the US or UK soon you’ll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds thrown in. We don’t currently know how long this deal will last for, so act fast if you want to get them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds design

Image 1 of 2 Image credit: TechRadar Image 2 of 2 Image credit: TechRadar

The Galaxy Buds have a slick design that comprises two separate earpieces and a charging case. True wireless audio means there’s no connecting cable between the two earpieces, giving you an experience without an annoying cable hanging around your neck.

That means it can be easy to lose one or both of the earbuds, though, so they come in a charging case where you can keep them when you’re not using them.

The good news is, if you’ve used the IconX the whole package here is much smaller than the last-gen earphones. In fact, it’s 30% smaller and that’s sure to make a difference when you’re keeping these in your pocket.

While the buds feel rather dainty when you first put them in, and at risk of falling out, they're surprisingly stable and comfortable to use. They use standard rubber buds to stay in the ear, and so your comfort with them will depend on your happiness with normal earphones, but they're also a little lighter than most earphones.

The lack of wires pulling them down means they stay in the ear through a surprising amount of head turning or bobbing – although they don't feel stable enough to survive vigorous exercise.

Samsung Galaxy Buds audio

The Galaxy Buds use microphones within the buds to analyse and compensate for external sounds – for such small earphones, they felt rather effective at blocking out external sounds.

When listening to music, the treble in each song was clear and crisp – when listening to classical music, most of the parts were clear. However, it didn't feel like the bass was as prominent as in other earphones, and for certain genres of music the Galaxy Buds might feel like the wrong earphones for the job.

Image 1 of 2 Image credit: TechRadar Image 2 of 2 Image credit: TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Buds other features

One of the most interesting features here is the fact that you can wirelessly charge these headphones in their case. That means if you have a Qi compatible wireless charging pad – if you’ve got one for your phone, it’s probably exactly that – you can just place these on and they’ll charge up.

Exactly how long that will take remains to be seen, but it’s especially useful considering the new Galaxy S10 range comes with two-way wireless charging.

That means you can set up the feature on your Galaxy S10 phone and place your headphones on the rear of the device to get them charged up as well. It’s smart, and we found it to work seamlessly in our brief testing time.

Another interesting feature is that the Buds can pair with multiple devices at once – you can listen to music on one device, and then start a video on another without having to alter the settings on the earphones.

While this will be very useful for people that listen to lots of music, or use earphones frequently, it will require you to own multiple Samsung devices to have any real impact.

Part of this experience is using Bixby, Samsung's mobile assistant, to control a Samsung device using voice. While this was quite useful for hands-free shortcuts, it was very sensitive to nearby voices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds early verdict

Using the Galaxy Buds after heavy use of standard earphones is a little jarring – they're lighter, not attached to your phone, and use of the case is intrinsic to the experience.

However most of these changes are easy to get used to – the in-case charging, light weight, and surprising amount of in-ear stability all made for a joyous experience while listening to music. While they could handle bass a little better, it's still great to use them in conjunction with other Samsung devices.