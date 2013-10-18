Asus GTX 650Ti Boost DirectCU II OC

The Asus DirectCU II OC 650Ti Boost isn't that expensive. But it's expensive enough to generate expectations of proper gaming performance. It's a lot of money to spend on one component.

Straightaway, then, you might be concerned with the card's last-gen status. Much of the Nvidia GeForce family has been upgraded to 700 series status during 2013. So the GTX 650Ti Boost chipset looks a little last year.

But when you look closer at what's underpinning the latest 700 series boards, that concern melts away. The 650Ti Boost is based on the GK106 chip, so it's derived from the same Kepler architecture as the latest 700 series boards. Where it falls short, compared with the new 700 series gang, is the detailed specs.

You're getting only 768 CUDA cores, compared with at least 1,152 on the lowliest GTX 760 board. Of course, the GTX 760 is quite a bit pricier. So it's AMD's Radeon HD 7850 that provides the closest competition.

Benchmarks

1,920 x 1,080

DirectX 11 gaming performance

Sleeping Dogs: Frames per second: Higher is better (Min/Avg)

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 16/24

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 19/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 18/28

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 24/41

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 25/36

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 27/39

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 30/52

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 36/52

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 36/60

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 59/97

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 31/65

GRID 2: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 34/43

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 40/50

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 42/52

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 39/52

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 56/73

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 57/73

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 56/71

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 67/90

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 73/87

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 71/85

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 50/60

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 75/93

Company of Heroes 2: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 11/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 13/21

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 15/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 11/22

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 15/31

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 22/39

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 21/35

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 20/40

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 28/46

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 27/49

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 26/44

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 31/55

Metro: Last Light: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/22

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 19/28

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 20/30

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 14/33

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 8/45

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 19/39

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 21/40

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 24/56

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 25/51

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 21/65

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 23/75

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 27/70

BioShock Infinite: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/28

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 14/34

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 21/41

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 17/47

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 15/65

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 19/51

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 16/57

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 21/78

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 19/74

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 23/91

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 14/123

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 21/98

Heaven: Frames per second: Higher is better

Sapphire HD 7770 GHz Edition: 13/19

Sapphire HD 7790 Dual-X OC: 13/23

AMD Radeon HD 7850: 16/28

Asus GTX 650Ti Boost Direct CU II OC: 17/31

Nvidia Geforce GTX 760: 21/43

Asus HD 7870 Direct CU II TOP: 18/36

Asus HD 7950 Direct CU II: 20/40

Nvidia Geforce GTX 770: 24/52

Sapphire HD 7970 GHz Edition Vapor-X: 23/51

Nvidia Geforce GTX 780: 780 29/69

AMD Radeon HD 7990: 30/100

Nvidia Geforce GTX Titan: 30/77

Verdict

The performance is marginal when it comes to running games at 1080p. Less demanding games, such as Grid 2 and Bioshock Infinite, fly along nicely. Company of Heroes 2 is a bit chuggy. But cheap 7870 GHz boards can be had for just a little more. And that's where our money would go, neatly sidestepping the tricky 650Ti Boost versus 7850 debate.