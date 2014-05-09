Spaced360 review

The Bluetooth speaker arena is so cramped at the moment that if you want to make a serious dent in the market, you have to offer something original. Spaced360 not only does this, it does it with aplomb.

Straight from taking it out of the box you can't help but be impressed with the Spaced360. Its design is unique, consisting of a three-sided triangular shape which offers what its makers call '360 sound'.

Having such a design would make you think that there's only three drivers on board but there's actually six two-inch 'airSOUND' drivers hidden away in the chassis.

Three of these operate the mid ranges, with the other triptych serve the lower end. These are wired up to three amplifiers that pump out 20W per channel.

The design means that there's no space for controls on the side, so everything you need is on the top of the speaker.

One press of the middle button and it's ready to play

Setup-wise things couldn't be simpler. I connected up my Samsung Galaxy S5 to the device in seconds using NFC. All you have to do is tap the middle button, touch your phone on the top and the two devices will sync in no time at all.

Connectivity options

You can just go down the plain-old Bluetooth route as well - and there's an Aux cable included in case you want to go old school. It's worth noting that Spaced360 uses APTX and A2DP streaming technology to make sure streams are as seamless and clear as they can be.

It's heavy but has a great battery

Other controls on the speaker are plus and minus for volume and a mute button which cuts noise in an instant if your neighbours can't stand the noise this thing can make.

Great design

You would be forgiven in thinking that the three-sided design means this is a speaker purely for the middle of a room but this really isn't the case. When I first setup the system, one of the speakers was near a wall and this did not diminish the clarity of the sound in the slightest. This is a brilliantly durable soundsystem that's ready to pay music wherever you plonk it.

The charger slots into the underneath of the speaker

The Spaced360 hasn't exactly been built for portability but no one told its battery that this is the case. It took around two hours to fully charge the speaker but once it was charged it went to around 12 hours unhooked from the mains before the green light started flashing red, demanding an energy boost.