Amazfit Cor review

The Amazfit Cor might be tempting for its low price, but it struggles to perform some of its core features. For it to work well, it’s uncomfortably tight, and its design choices hinder it in several ways.

Anyone looking to improve their fitness has probably considered a smartwatch or fitness tracker. More often these days, the two are one and the same, and there are plenty of options, with the slickest rarely being cheap. But, Amazfit is aiming to offer an appealing experience at a budget price, and the Amazfit Core is one of its more affordable options.

We recently reviewed the $99 (£68, around AU$99) Amazfit Bip and like what it has to offer at the price, especially thanks to its Apple Watch-like styling. Amazfit seems to still be figuring things out though, because the slightly cheaper Cor doesn’t live up to its big brother.

Though the price is palatable for a tracker with smartwatch-like abilities, the Amazfit Cor suffers from unwieldy software and questionable tracking. Worst of all, it doesn’t seem like a lot of consideration went into the ergonomics and how that can negatively impact functionality.

The Amazfit Cor starts at $79 and is available on the company website and elsewhere, such as Amazon. The Amazfit online store offers free shipping within the US on the Cor.

The Cor only comes in black, and though the bands are removable, Amazfit doesn’t appear to offer alternate bands.

Availability outside the U.S. is also unclear. We are unable to find the Cor on Amazon in the UK, but we’ll update this review with any details we retrieve.

Design

The Amazfit Cor has a simple design largely reminiscent of the Microsoft Band. It makes for a simple look, with a long, thin rectangular main watch section that transitions into the band. In form, it’s as much like a bracelet as it is a watch.

The front of the Cor is a mix of marine-grade stainless steel frame and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass over a 1.23-inch color touchscreen display. That steel doesn’t wrap all the way around the watch body though, as the back of the watch is a hard plastic. A raised section on the back houses the heart rate sensor, and the charging contacts are nearby.

The Cor is water resistance up to five atmospheres (or 50m / 164 feet) of pressure, so swimming and showering with it on is totally acceptable. And, at 32 grams, it’s light. Amazfit states, “You’ll barely notice wearing it.” But, we noticed it, and usually for all of the wrong reasons.

Its likeness to the Microsoft Band isn’t a good thing. The flat, hard portion of the watch doesn’t feel good pressed hard against the wrist, and it needs to be snug for the heart rate sensor to work. Worse still, the watch piece and the band force the start of the straps curve. In other words, though the strap can accommodate wrists plenty larger than ours, wide wrist bones make for an unpleasant fit as hard bone and hard watch piece butt heads. For comfort, this is a small-wrists only type of watch.

The band is also somewhat tricky to put on tightly. One side slips through a loop on the other end, just like any other watch. But, a nub at the end of the first side handles the locking, and it’s hard to press the nub into a slot, and while trying, the other side of the band has a proclivity for loosening itself.

The screen layout isn’t ideal for notifications. Reading text messages is abysmal. So many words split because of the large font and vertical display. Reading multiple multi-page notifications just makes the nightmare worse. It was hard to pick one good example, but this one should do the job:

The screen itself isn’t too pretty either. It’s a visibly low-resolution display that succeeds at showing info, but doesn’t please the eyes. The UI, though responsive, is equally mundane, with no transition animations between pages or opening up tools.