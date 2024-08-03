Upgraded Norton VPN may still put Apple users' privacy at risk

The VPN service developed by a popular antivirus provider has just undergone a massive update. Norton Secure VPN is now Norton Ultra VPN and, as the name suggests, it promises to deliver "ultra protection" thanks to advanced new security tools and a fresh no-log independent audit.

There's a problem, though. Despite these encouraging premises, the latest Norton VPN update isn't such good news for Apple users. Quite the opposite, actually, as the service might be putting the privacy of Mac, iPad, and iPhone VPN users at risk.

The elephant in the room here is that Norton Ultra VPN still lacks a kill switch feature for both its Mac and iOS apps. This makes you vulnerable to data leaks, dangerously undermining the security of your connection.

VPN kill switch: "A non-negotiable necessity"

All the best VPN apps include a kill switch feature to guarantee that, if the VPN connection fails due to some technical or connectivity issues, the internet gets blocked. This is crucial from a privacy and security point of view as it prevents you from accidentally sending identifiable data outside of the encrypted VPN tunnel.

"A reliable kill switch is a non-negotiable necessity for any VPN service worth its salt," Andreas Theodorou, a digital privacy expert, and Editor-in-Chief of Tech/Software at Future plc (the publishing company behind TechRadar), told me.

As he went on to explain, having your data sent out unprotected can expose you to all sorts of trouble. This is especially true for those people browsing from areas of extreme censorship. For them, a kill switch is a crucial line of defense as internet restrictions are more often than not coupled with invasive surveillance practices.

Norton Ultra VPN update – what's new With the latest update, Norton Ultra VPN brings worldwide content access, service compatibility upgrades, and more protocols across three product tiers. While backing up its claim with a no-log independent audit, the provider added some new security tools, including a malware and scam blocker, dark web monitoring, and password manager software.

I have reached out to the Norton team to understand why their macOS and iOS VPN apps still don't include a kill switch feature. It's worth noting, in fact, that both its Windows and Android VPNs offer the option.

The provider ensures that a kill switch for macOS is on the roadmap for future Ultra VPN releases. "Our goal is to ensure the kill switch behavior is consistent across our supported platforms," Norton told me.

At the time of writing, Norton explains that macOS and iOS apps utilize the operating systems' built-in IPsec client. These use a feature of the operating system called Connect-on-Demand, which forces the VPN to be automatically turned on whenever the device initiates any network activity.

Norton said: "We understand a VPN kill switch feature is a priority for many of our customers, and we are committed to providing them with the highest level of security and peace of mind."

All in all, though, Theodorou believes that not offering a kill switch on Mac or iOS means putting a significant portion of users at risk. "I'd recommend Apple users look to more established VPN services to trust with their privacy and security," he added.

NordVPN is currently our top recommendation as either iOS or Mac VPN. It's extremely fast, easy to use, and secure, boasting not one but two kill switches for extra safety.

Proton VPN and PrivadoVPN are also some good options if you're on a tight budget. They both come with a reliable free VPN plan and, well, kill switch protection.