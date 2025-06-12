Snag further discounts on refurbished iPhones, iPads and Samsung Galaxy devices in Green Gadgets' EOFY sale – up to 39% off

Doing well by the Earth is an important thing – there’s so much technology that goes into landfill (or goes completely unused) while shoppers clammer for the latest big release. That feeling of a new piece of tech is nice, sure, but there is a sustainable way of going about your technology upgrades – and right now, it’s an even more economic option with Green Gadget’s EOFY sale.

Green Gadgets offers a more environment-friendly alternative to buying tech new, offering a huge range of refurbished hardware that’s been checked for faults and cleared for resale (and sometimes even had a new battery installed), then graded on a spectrum ranging from ‘Good’ to ‘As new’. It’s a great way of ensuring a more sustainable tech approach, by using tech for a longer period.

Naturally as these goods are secondhand, the availability of select models and colourways is limited, but you’ll also find that prices are often surprisingly low. All you need to do is choose your desired device, select a quality grade (items in better condition have higher prices) and colour. You’ll find many EOFY product discounts on the Green Gadgets website, but we’ve included a selection of our favourite options below.

Apple iPhone 13 128GB ('Excellent' quality): was AU$829 now AU$503.10 at Green Gadgets Save AU$325.90 This is one of the most attractive deals that Green Gadgets is offering on a refurbished Apple handset. This base-model iPhone 13 comes with an ‘Excellent’ quality rating, indicating only minimal signs of use, along with the complete functionality you’d expect. The iPhone 13 is set to receive the upcoming iOS 26 and will likely receive major software updates until 2028. Read our full iPhone 13 review.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64GB ('Excellent' quality): was AU$349 now AU$314.10 at Green Gadgets Save AU$34.90 Want an iPhone that’s not too big or too pricey? This iPhone 12 Mini is a great option. Available with an ‘Excellent’ quality guarantee, indicating that it has very light signs of use but remains fully functional, this iPhone has also been fitted with a new battery, making it the ideal option if you want a capable handset without a high cost. The iPhone 12 range is set to receive iOS 26, and based on Apple’s track record, it’ll likely continue to receive updates until 2027. Read our full iPhone 12 Mini review.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB ('As new' quality): was AU$279 now AU$251.10 at Green Gadgets Save AU$27.90 This is one of the most attractive refurbished Android phones that Green Gadgets has discounted. Given an ‘As new’ rating, indicating that there are no signs of use and that the phone is 100% functional, this Pixel 8a sports quite a lot of power in what was originally a pretty small and affordable Android handset. Google has guaranteed seven years of OS and security updates for the Pixel 8a, with support running up to 2031. Read our full Google Pixel 8a review.

Apple iPad 10.2" 9th Gen Wi-Fi 64GB ('Excellent' quality): was AU$369 now AU$332.10 at Green Gadgets Save AU$36.90 It’s not just phones being discounted during Green Gadgets for EOFY. This Apple iPad has received an attractive price drop, with Wi-Fi connectivity, an ‘Excellent’ quality rating (indicating complete functionality and only minor signs of use) and guaranteed iPadOS 26 support, along with likely support until 2027. It’s a great casual tablet for the home and on the go, and this model is particularly attractive if you don’t want to spend too much on a casual gizmo for the home or for a child in your family. Read our full iPad 9th gen review.

Looking for more refurbished phone and tablet discounts? Explore the full range of Green Gadget EOFY deals.

Green Gadgets is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does that mean?)