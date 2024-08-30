Hurry, this £130 discount on the GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC ends soon

Are you in search of a compact mini-PC with high-end chips that can deliver enhanced performance? Then, the GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC might just be the device you need.

The GT13 Pro's dimension is just 112.4 x 112.4 x 37mm, and this compact form factor makes it ideal for use in space-constrained environments.

There is a limited-time discount that could help you save some cash if you choose the i7-13620H model. This model, equipped with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, is priced at £629, but with a discount code TECH130OFF, the price drops to £499, saving you £130.

Why buy the GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC

The GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC, equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and i7 processors, and is a versatile, high-performance device designed for users demanding robust computing power in a small, portable package.

The i9-13900H features 14 cores and 20 threads, capable of speeds up to 5.4 GHz, while the i7-13620H comes with 10 cores and 16 threads, reaching speeds of up to 4.9 GHz. Both processors include a 24MB L3 cache and a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 45W, ensuring efficient and powerful performance.

The i9-13900H is equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics while the i7-13620H variant features Intel UHD Graphics. The GPUs in this system are not exactly the best in the market, however, they are just enough to deliver smooth visuals and faster processing of graphics-intensive applications.

The GT13 Pro comes with a wide range of I/O ports to meet various connectivity needs. It features two USB 4 ports capable of data transfer speeds up to 40Gb/s, which can also be used to connect an external GPU to boost gaming and productivity performance. Additional ports include rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, front USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack.

The device also includes an RJ45 Ethernet port for wired internet connections and a slot for an SD card. With these options, users can easily connect to a variety of devices and peripherals. This device supports connection to an 8K display and can also connect to four 4K screens simultaneously.

For wireless communication, the GT13 Pro includes M.2 Wi-Fi 6E, which provides faster internet speeds and reduced latency compared to previous generations. It also supports Bluetooth 5.2, allowing for quick and stable connections to wireless peripherals. Security is enhanced with fTPM 2.0 technology, ensuring that sensitive data is protected against unauthorized access.

Despite its small size, the full metal exterior not only provides durability but also aids in heat dissipation. Effective cooling is essential in compact, high-performance devices. GEEKOM’s self-developed IceBlast 1.5 cooling system utilizes innovative thermal conductive materials and larger fan blades to dissipate heat efficiently. This ensures that the mini PC maintains optimal performance and longevity, even during intensive tasks. The cooling system’s design minimizes noise, providing a quiet environment that is ideal for both home and office use.

The GEEKOM GT13 Pro also offers upgrade options. It includes two built-in slots for DDR4-3200MHz RAM, supporting up to 64GB of dual-channel memory. It also comes with a pre-installed 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD using PCIe 4.0 x 4 technology, providing high-speed data access. There is also the option to add an additional M.2 2242 SATAIII SSD, further enhancing storage capacity.