This is probably the most powerful mini PC you can get for under $800 — with cracking 14-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, a 2TB SSD and Windows 11 Pro, the Mini IT13 is an exceptional workhorse

The best mini PCs are compact, energy-efficient devices that provide significant processing power, so they're ideal for tight spaces and various applications, including home setups, offices, and media centers.

Not all are created equal, however - and the GEEKOM Mini IT13 sits at the top end of what’s available. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, it can reach speeds up to 5.40 GHz, meaning it can handle heavy workloads such as high-res video editing, with relative ease.

It comes with 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, with an additional M.2 2242 SATA SSD slot and a 2.5" SATA HDD slot for expanded storage, so it's an excellent choice for various demanding tasks. The regular price is $849, but with the discount code TECHRADAR13, you can snap it up for just $721. The deal runs until August 11, so you’ll need to act fast.

This mighty mini PC is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, backed up with 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD. It supports up to four displays, includes multiple ports, and offers excellent connectivity options. You can save $127 using code TECHRADAR13. Deal ends August 11.

Ideal for multitasking

The mini PC offers Intel Iris Xe Graphics, supporting up to four displays simultaneously, making it ideal for multitasking. It comes with a variety of ports, including three USB 3.2 Gen 2, one USB 2.0, two USB4, two HDMI 2.0, 2.5GbE LAN, and an SD card reader. Connectivity options include WiFi-6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device weighs 3.91 pounds and measures 8.94 x 6.93 x 5.28 inches and comes in an attractive blue aluminum design, giving it a premium look and feel so you won't feel the need to hide it away, unlike some similar devices. It consumes only 90 watts, so it's energy-efficient as well as powerful.

If you're still sitting on the fence about whether this mini PC is for you, be sure to check out our in-depth review of the GEEKOM Mini IT13.