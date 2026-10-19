We're barely past the midpoint of October, but some Black Friday sales are already being teased. That's exactly what's happening over at Samsung, where there are a small number of offers on its latest phones, TVs, tablets, smartwatches, and more for Samsung Week.

• Browse the full Samsung Week sale

Some of the best offers are found on the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, if you're looking to upgrade. You can get a guaranteed minimum of £150 off the former when you trade in any other device, while the latter features trade-in discounts of up to £730 with select smartphones.

As for TVs, you have several options, depending on the display type and any extras you're after. For example, there's 20% off when you buy a TV with a soundbar, up to £500 cashback on select TVs, and the option to trade in and upgrade to a 2026 display for £250 less.

Even though Samsung is teasing these as its early Black Friday deals, I doubt that this is everything the manufacturer will offer during the big end-of-year sales. So if there isn't a deal on the tech you're after, it's worth checking back later next month when the full Black Friday sales start.

For now, here are my top picks from Samsung Week, which, despite the name, actually runs all the way through to November 3.

My top 5 deals

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: guaranteed £150 off with a trade-in

The £150 discount you get for trading in a phone works with any device in any condition, so you could really stretch the value out with a super-cheap or super-old phone. This is missing the cashback that was available in a previous offer, so it isn't the cheapest I've seen Samsung's flagship smartphone, but it's still a reasonble offer for one of the best high-end Android phones available now. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: up to £730 off with a trade-in

This is one of the biggest trade-in offers on the premium Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra since the foldable launched earlier this year. If you have an eligible device to hand over, it could be a good time to upgrade if you don't want to wait until closer to Black Friday. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: up to £730 off with a trade and £100 extra off with PayPal

Samsung only just released the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, so we're still in that early window of strong launch offers, thanks to a combined trade-in discount of up to £730 and an extra £100 saving if you check out using PayPal. As we found after spending two weeks with the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, it's an impressive and powerful slate, although it's likely an unnecessary upgrade for most if you already have a top-end tablet. Read more Read less ▼

£1,499 after cashback Samsung R85H 65-inch Micro RGB TV: was £1,899 now £1,699 at Samsung UK The 65-inch version of Samsung's latest R85H is now £400 off after a combined £200 discount and £200 cashback offer. Plus, there's another £150 off if you recycle your old TV. The R85H stands out for its excellent colour and image quality, thanks to the array of micro RGB LEDs. That means it also boasts superior brightness and fantastic contrast, ensuring you get a smooth, sharp and vibrant image. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports, and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture. With all the offers combined, it's easily one of the best premium TV deals I've seen right now. Read more Read less ▼