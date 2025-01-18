Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: latest news, rumors, and everything we’ve heard so far

We’re in Samsung season right now, as in a matter of days we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to launch, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might not be too far behind them.

This rumored new addition to Samsung’s Galaxy S line is – as the name suggests – supposedly a lot thinner than the company’s typical flagships.

But slimming down in size might not mean slimming down too many of the specs, as there’s talk of a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and more.

Below, you’ll find everything we’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim so far, and we’ll update this article whenever more Galaxy S25 Slim news rolls in.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A high-end, slim Samsung phone

A high-end, slim Samsung phone When is it out? Possibly May

Possibly May How much will it cost? Likely over $999 / £999 / AU$1,699

Likely landing in May

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Most leaks point to a launch in or around May

Expect it to be priced somewhere between the S25 Plus and Ultra

We first heard talk of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim back in October, with a source claiming that this phone would probably land a few months after the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Since those phones are set to be announced on January 22, that would mean a launch in April or May.

This source cautioned though that the S25 Slim might only be released in limited quantities or regions, so Samsung can judge how much interest there is in it before committing to a wider release for a model next year.

Then, in November a model number for a phone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim was spotted on the GSMA IMEI database. This told us a few things. For one, it provided more evidence that the phone existed, and for another, the model number ended with a ‘U’, which denotes a US model, so whether or not its availability is limited, it’s likely to land in the US at least.

This find also pointed to a release in or around May, as Samsung phones tend to get added to this database roughly six months before they launch.

Another model number for the S25 Slim has since emerged, this time with a ‘B’ at the end, which typically means a phone that Samsung will sell in every region it operates in. So the Galaxy S25 Slim might not be limited to certain regions after all.

In any case, in mid-December a source claimed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim would land in Q2 (so between April and June), and in January of 2025 we heard to expect the Galaxy S25 Slim in May.

That said, one early rumor stated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim was in the final stages of development, and that Samsung was hoping to have it finished in time to launch it alongside the rest of the Galaxy S25 line on January 22. So there's some disagreement.

As for the price, we haven’t heard much, but based on its rumored specs and model number it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will be positioned somewhere between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We don’t know how much those phones will cost yet either, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $999 / £999 / AU$1,699 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,199, so a price somewhere between those two is likely.

Can you trust these rumors?

Almost every Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim release date leak is pointing to the same launch window, with May sounding the most likely month.

While one source did suggest a launch in January, we’d think this is very unlikely to happen, since we haven’t heard this from other sources and as we’d expect to have heard far more Galaxy S25 Slim leaks and rumors by now if it was landing that soon. It’s believable that the phone might be teased during that Galaxy Unpacked event though.

A slim body and a big screen

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Expect a slim design and an other S24-like appearance

Could be just 6.4mm thick

The screen might be 6.66 inches

The biggest Samsung Galaxy S25 design leak so far takes the form of numerous renders shared by @Onleaks (a reputable tipster) in collaboration with SmartPrix.

You can see some of these below, and they show a phone that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S24, complete with slim bezels, a glass back, a flat metal frame, a flat screen, and a triple-lens camera.

The source claims that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has dimensions of 159 x 76 x 6.4mm (rising to 8.3mm if you include the camera bump). For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (which this is expected to have a similar size screen to) is 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm.

Image 1 of 2 A render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) A render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

While we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt, another source has also said that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is somewhere between 6.0 and 6.9mm thick.

This might sound very thin, but yet another source has shown a comparison image revealing that the Galaxy S25 Slim might not be noticeably much thinner than the rest of the Galaxy S25 line. And indeed, however thin the Galaxy S25 Slim might be, it’s reportedly not as thin as Samsung was hoping to make it.

As for the screen, the source of the renders above claims that it’s somewhere between 6.7 and 6.8 inches, while another source got more specific, saying that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim has a 6.66-inch display. That would put it in line with the Galaxy S24 Plus, and probably also with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

Can you trust these rumors?

The source of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim renders has an excellent track record, so we’d say they’re likely accurate, and as all sources are broadly in agreement on the screen size and thickness, we’d think those details are probably more or less correct too.

Ultra-level cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Multiple sources point to a high-spec camera

A triple-lens snapper is likely

Possibly a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto

The earliest Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim camera leak suggested this phone would have an "Ultra" camera, which presumably means similar camera hardware to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Later, the same source similarly said that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim would have a “stronger” camera than the standard Galaxy S25.

Another source has since got more specific, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will have a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom. This claim likely fits with the leaks above, as a 200MP main sensor would see it match the S24 Ultra, and these specs are likely better than you’ll find on the standard S25.

Finally, we’ve heard elsewhere that the telephoto camera on the S25 Slim could have an ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) design, making it thinner than most telephoto lenses.

Can you trust these rumors?

We’re slightly skeptical of the claim that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will have a 200MP main camera and two 50MP snappers, simply because the source doesn’t have much of a track record.

But this does line up with the other, vaguer camera claims we’ve heard from more credible sources, so it’s certainly possible.

At the very least, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim will probably have a triple-lens camera, as that’s what it’s shown with in the renders we’ve seen.

Top-end power

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Leaks point to a high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

12GB of RAM also looks likely

Our first real Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs information came in December, 2024 when we heard that – like the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series – this would probably have a top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

More recently, the Galaxy S25 Slim appeared in a benchmark, with exactly that chipset and 12GB of RAM. Its scores weren’t as impressive as we’d expect from such a top-tier chipset, but that’s probably just because the phone’s hardware and software were still being developed and optimized.

Another rumor has since echoed that chipset and RAM amount for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. So this could be an extremely powerful phone, offering performance that’s in line with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Can you trust these rumors?

Multiple sources have pointed to a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. So there’s a good chance this is what we’ll get, especially as that’s what we’re expecting from the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

A worryingly small battery

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future)

Could have a very small battery

Most leaks suggest it will be under 4,000mAh

One source instead says it will be 4,700mAh or bigger

One area where the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might not impress is its battery, with an early leak suggesting Samsung had failed at making the battery as energy dense as hoped, which – combined with the phone’s slim build – might mean a lower-capacity battery than you’d expect from a phone with a screen of this size.

That’s been echoed by a more recent claim that the Galaxy S25 Slim’s battery will be somewhere between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh.

That said, the source of the renders above stated that its battery is “significantly” bigger than 3,050mAh, so it might at least be approaching 4,000mAh.

Or these sources could be wrong, as we’ve elsewhere heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might have a battery of between 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh.

Can you trust these rumors?

While one source points to a big battery in the Galaxy S25 Slim they don’t have much of a track record, and it’s hard to believe Samsung would be able to fit such a big battery in such a slim phone.

So the claims that the battery is somewhere between 3,000mAh and 4,000mAh are more believable, but we’re hopeful that it will at least be at the upper end of that range.