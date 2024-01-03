Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders: how to reserve a device and when they start

The weather outside may be gloomy, but the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders are likely to put a spring in your step if you're looking to upgrade your device in the New Year. Samsung has just announced that its upcoming Unpacked event will be taking place on Wednesday, January 17th, which means Galaxy S24 preorders are likely just two weeks away.

While we can't say for certain that the devices will be landing then - or that they'll even be called the Samsung Galaxy S24 range - we'd be shocked if things deviated from the tried-and-true release pattern that Samsung has stuck to these past few years. We've packed everything we know from previous launches right into this page to help our readers looking to pick up a Galaxy S24 preorders - including the latest rumors and our informed predictions for launch.

If you're interested, you can also head directly on over to Samsung today to reserve yourself a Galaxy S24 preorder. While nothing has been officially confirmed aside from a few teasers around AI photography, the Samsung Store is allowing you to sign up via email to secure a place in line once the devices are official, plus get up to $100 in credit as a bonus gift. You can read more about this promotion, as well as other likely launch deals, just down below.

Galaxy S24 preorders: FAQ

When will Galaxy S24 preorders start? Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders will likely start directly after the next Samsung Unpacked keynote event, which is due to take place on Wednesday, January 17 at 10AM PST. While nothing has been concretely confirmed on the US page, promotional material in the UK claims that preorders will be going live between January 17th and 24th. Every generation of Samsung device has opened for preorder following the big keynote so we're almost certain Galaxy S24 preorders in the US will do so again this year. We'd recommend checking out the Samsung Unpacked event once it's live as it will have all the details you'll need to know about the devices - including their actual names - before you lay down a preorder.

You can reserve your Galaxy S24 preorder already If you're interested, you can already reserve yourself one of these new mystery devices over at the official Samsung Store. For a limited time only, you can sign up with your email address to not only secure yourself a place in the line once preorders go live but get yourself a nice little gift of store credit to spend on accessories. According to the terms and conditions, you'll either get $25, $50, or $100 of Samsung credit with your preorder reservation, depending on which device you go for. This all but confirms that three devices are coming in our eyes and they're almost certainly the standard Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. The free gift credit that you'll get with this reservation credit can be used on everything from earbuds to chargers so it's a handy little bonus that's definitely worth signing up for if you're interested.

How much will Galaxy S24 preorders cost? Nothing has been confirmed price-wise for the Galaxy S23 range but recent rumors have suggested that the next generation of devices could be similar in price to the previous iteration or slightly higher. We think it's likely Samsung will stick to the same price for this generation, which would put the devices at the following prices: Samsung Galaxy S24 - from $799 with 128GB storage Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus - from $999 with 256GB storage Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - from $1,199 with 256GB storage



What preorder deals do you expect? Across all retailers, we expect trade-in rebates to form the backbone of the initial batch of Galaxy S24 preorder deals. Aside from the reservation free gift that you can read about above, the reservation campaign also mentions up to $1,020 in savings, which almost certainly refers to a trade-in rebate. Generally speaking, you should be able to get a trade-in rebate at most retailers at launch but the bigger carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile usually have the biggest rebates. You can likely expect up to $1,000 off with a trade at these carriers with the glaring caveat of needing to sign up for a pricey unlimited plan. For unlocked devices, Samsung usually offers up to $600 off, which can be a good choice if you're looking to skip the pricey plan. The official Samsung Store also usually offers things like free memory upgrades, which usually allows you to get the middle-tier of storage on your device for the price of the standard model. If we're lucky, we may also see free devices being thrown in with the pricier models - such as Galaxy Watches, but we wouldn't hold out for a deal this good at Samsung. Where we may see free devices is over at the bigger carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Verizon in particular has been offering free smartwatches with iPhones, Google, and Samsung devices recently, although you need to pay for cellular device lines separately from your phone.



Samsung Galaxy S24: new features

Nothing has been officially confirmed for the Galaxy S24 range but Samsung is teasing a new emphasis on AI features with its reservation campaign promotion. Specifically, the brand states that 'Zoom with AI' is coming, which obviously hints heavily towards new computational photography features - likely similar to the already incredible zoom features found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Aside from the camera features, rumors have suggested that all three devices will be using the latest iteration of Snapdragon's chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung usually upgrades the chips with every generation of devices so this seems like a probable upgrade - and one that's likely the make the devices blazingly quick.

Display and design-wise, we expect Samsung to stick with the formula for the Galaxy S24 range, although rumors have suggested that the devices could potentially feature slimmer bezels and flatter edges. If you're interested, you can read more about these rumors over at our main Samsung Galaxy S24 hub page.