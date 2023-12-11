Pixel 7 Pro hits record-low price in this amazing holiday season deal

I was impressed by the discounts Google's 2022 flagship phone enjoyed during Black Friday 2023, but now the Pixel 7 Pro has reached its lowest price ever, making a superb camera phone accessible to more people in time for Christmas and the holiday season.

When it debuted, the base Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage clocked in at a not-insignificant $899, but this latest deal drops the price on Amazon down to an astoundingly-low $395.99 (if you're in the UK we've got deals for you too below), meaning it's cheaper than a Pixel 7a or even an iPhone SE (2022). For almost 56% off, you're getting one of the most accomplished camera phones of the moment, with a trio of powerful sensors at its disposal, supported by Google's outstanding image processing and AI enhancement features.

In fact, the camera is so good that, as well as sitting amongst the best camera phones the market has to offer, it became my phone of choice for the past year. Here's a handful of unedited snaps that Pixel 7 Pro produced during my time with it, to get a sense of how it handles color and contrast, light and depth:

Tempted? Read on for the best holiday season deals on the Pixel 7 Pro in the US, and similarly superb discounts on Google's 2022 flagship in the UK.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro holiday season deals (US)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $395.95 on Amazon

US Pixel 7 Pro deals offer the best bang for your buck this holiday season, with almost 56% off on Amazon. The phone's AI-enhanced Tensor G2 chipset, superb rear triple camera and subsequent Pixel Feature Drops mean this phone continues to get better with age.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $465.99 on Amazon

A similar saving to the 128GB model, this holiday season Amazon offer cuts the asking price of the middle 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro down to better than half price, and the lowest it's ever been.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512GB): was $1,099 now $490 on Amazon

If local storage is a big concern for you, then this top-tier 512GB Pixel 7 Pro deal is the answer. Over 55% off for Google's 2022 flagship with half a terabyte of space isn't to be sniffed at.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Christmas deals (UK)

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, renewed): was £849 now £435 on Amazon

This renewed Pixel 7 Pro deal offers the best bang for your buck in the UK this Christmas, with 49% off on Amazon. Expect to pay less than £435 for a phone that started at £849 when it launched last year.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB, renewed): was £949 now £497.99 on Amazon

A similar saving to the 128GB model, this Christmas Amazon offer cuts the asking price of the 256GB storage variant of the Pixel 7 Pro by 48%, to the lowest it's ever been, although this is for a 'renewed' handset.

More Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

No matter where you are in the world, there is a Google Pixel 7 Pro deal out there for you.

