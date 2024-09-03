This Zens Qi2 wireless charger can refuel 4 devices at once, thanks to a bunk-bed-like design

You’ve likely seen a single wireless charger, a duo, or even several that can fold on each other, but have you seen one resembling a bunk bed? Well, as you can see from the image above, Zens launched the Quattro Charger Pro 4, which, as the name suggests, can wirelessly charge four devices.

It’s up for preorder now from Zens directly at $199.99 or $179,99 in the Netherlands, and for both, it should ship at the end of October 2024. Designed with the same premise as a dual-bucket air fryer, the Quattro Charger Pro 4 aims to let you do more with one piece of kit than investing in two wireless chargers.

Qi2 onboard for a fast charge

(Image credit: Zens)

The sleek design incorporates some modern technology. It stacks the two wireless chargers on top of each other with plenty of space in between. Each of the four wireless chargers is Qi2, enabling up to 15 watts of power for a speedy charge. That’ll work fine with MagSafe-enabled iPhones, newer smartphones that support Qi2 charging, and wireless earbuds like AirPods Pro.

Zens claims it’ll also work with MagSafe or Qi2 cases under 3 millimeters thick. Perhaps best of all, though, is that, compared to other multi-device wireless chargers, a 65-watt brick and cable are included in the box.

You can simply place your devices down, and since Qi2 features magnets, the phones or other devices will lock in place to start a charge. This is handy and necessary, considering two will be elevated. With four phones on and using the included power supply, Zens states that each will hit 35% power in a half hour (30 minutes).

Place to take a break

Considering this is a 4-in-1 wireless charger, it’s likely fit for a central spot in a space like a home or apartment. Zens notes that you can simply place devices and almost disconnect, “creating room for time together without distractions from notifications.” It’s undoubtedly a highlight of the overall build here and likely the most unique part of this charger.

You could also place it on a nightstand, though outside of some folks, I’m not sure how many people will need to charge four devices at once … I generally top out at three, including a smartwatch, and the mainstays can’t be recharged on this device. The Zens Quattro Charger Pro 4 is likely best for phones, earbuds, and other devices that support the Qi2 wireless charging standard.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the $199.99 USD ($179,99 NL) asking price, The Zens Quattro Charger Pro 4 isn’t cheap, but it has some modern charging tech and a unique design that might be a conversation starter. Zens is taking preorders now, and the bunk-bed-like wireless charger will ship by the end of October 2024.

If you need a wireless charger sooner or to refuel a different number of devices, check out TechRadar's guide to the best wireless chargers here.