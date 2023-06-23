New leak suggests OPPO's upcoming phone is a slightly upgraded Find N2 Flip

A render of what may be the OPPO Find N3 Flip has recently surfaced giving us our first look at what the future smartphone may look like.

The following information comes from 91mobiles claiming the image is based on an “early EVT (Engineering Validation Test)” prototype. The final product may look totally different so take everything in the leak with a grain of salt. That said, it appears OPPO wasn’t very interested in changing the design of Find N2 Flip too much as the upcoming device shares a lot of similarities with the older model. The smartphone is said to feature the “same clamshell-folding design and large exterior display” from before. The most notable difference this time is the appearance of a third camera lens.

According to 91mobiles, the OPPO Find N3 Flip will feature the same camera system as the Chinese exclusive OPPO Ren 10 Pro although it’ll look substantially different. Leading the pack will be a 50MP Sony IMX890 lens complete with f/1.8 aperture and OIS or optical image stabilization. This will allow the camera to move along with the N3 Flip to ensure steady shots. Unique to the N3 Flip is the 32mp telephoto lens to help with getting those perfect close-up shots. The third is the 8MP ultra-wide angle lens as seen on the N2 Flip.

Other specs

As for the rest of the leak, the report states the OPPO Find N3 Flip will have a “similar set of specs” as the Find N2 Flip.

The main screen will still be a 6.8-inch Full HD Plus (a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels) display sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The smaller front screen appears to remain a 3.26-inch, 17:9 AMOLED panel. Under the hood, 91mobiles claims will be a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 16GB of RAM, plus 512GB of storage. And the 4,300mAh battery is slated to support 44W fast wired charging.

Besides these tidbits, there’s not much else to the leak. 91mobiles expects the OPPO Find N3 Flip to launch sometime in early December with a price tag of 75,490 Rupees. Converted, that comes out to about £720/$1,400 AUD. For the sake of comparison, you can purchase the Find N2 Flip off Amazon for £670 so it looks like this model will be more expensive.

OPPO doesn’t operate in the United States so it’s highly unlikely the Find N3 Flip will make its way there. If you are looking for something with a more international reach, be sure to check out TechRadar’s list of the best foldable phones for 2023.