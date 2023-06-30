The OnePlus Nord 3 won’t be sold in the UK, at least for now

If you’re in the UK and you’ve been looking forward to the OnePlus Nord 3, then we have some bad news – it won’t be sold there, at least for the time being.

This news comes from comments made by a OnePlus spokesperson to Tech Advisor, so it’s an official statement. That said, while the OnePlus Nord 3 won’t land in the UK immediately after its launch on July 5, it’s possible that it will one day, with the spokesperson saying: “Nord 3 is not scheduled to go on sale in the UK at all, but it’s possible that changes in the future. Other markets are not impacted.”

So, why isn’t the OnePlus Nord 3 coming to the UK for now, or perhaps at all? Apparently it’s down to “logistical challenges around customs leading to delays around order fulfilment.”

A wider issue

These challengers aren’t just affecting the Nord 3, though, as OnePlus states that it has “temporarily put the sales of our smartphones on hold via OnePlus.com.” Indeed, if you head to the company’s site, you’ll find that the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite are listed as being out of stock, though the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus Nord 2T still appear to be available for purchase at the time of writing.

This might cause concern, especially given the recent rumors that OnePlus would be pulling out of the UK and the rest of Europe – though the company has denied these claims.

Thankfully, it seems like there’s probably nothing to worry about long term, as in reference to these logistical challenges, OnePlus has additionally said that “we are working hard to get these issues resolved promptly and would like to thank our valued community for their patience.”

More reassuringly, the company added that “we would also like to reaffirm that OnePlus remains committed to the UK, a key market for us and the entire European region, and we will continue to launch more products in the region.”

So, it doesn’t sound like OnePlus is going anywhere, and hopefully by the time the OnePlus 12 launches, these problems will have been resolved. Still, it’s a shame the OnePlus Nord 3 is affected, as from what we’ve heard so far it has a shot at being one of the best OnePlus phones.