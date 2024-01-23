My favourite budget phone is cheaper still with this back-to-school offer

If you’re a parent looking for the best back-to-school tech for your children, and you’d like to get them a phone that won’t break the bank (or be as hard a pill to swallow then they break it) then the Moto G54 5G is the perfect candidate. And now, Motorola has made it even easier to recommend with a tidy AU$50 saving for a limited time.

When I reviewed the Moto G54 5G , I did so having previously put its G53 predecessor through its paces. The G53 left a lot to be desired, it must be said, but the Moto G54 corrected any and all faults to the point I questioned anyone to “try and find a better phone for the money.”

That claim now holds greater weight as Motorola has knocked its price down by AU$50 for a limited time. A retailer-wide promotion, you can now pick up a Moto G54 5G for the obscenely inexpensive price of AU$249.

For that paltry sum you get a sleek looking phone – the Indigo Blue I lived with has a gorgeous vegan leather rear panel – with a display that is seriously very good. Motorola gifted the Moto G54 with a full HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate (a major improvement over the G53) that genuinely gave my regular iPhone 13 Pro a run for its money. If you spend any of your phone screen time watching video content, the Moto G54 is a mighty fine option.

Motorola Moto G54 5G | AU$299 AU$247 at The Good Guys A AU$50 saving might not seem like much, but when it’s applied to a price that was already affordable, it makes what was a bargain even more of a steal. The Moto G54 5G is a genuinely great phone that’s a boon for media fanatics. It might not have the absolute best camera ever, but it will take perfectly passable photos…and let’s be honest, for AU$249 you can hardly expect something Annie Leibowitz would use. The Moto G54 5G is also available for AU$247-249 at JB Hi-Fi | Lenovo | Mobileciti

Performance-wise the G54 exceeded my expectations. Scrolling through menus and app libraries was quick and painless, web page load times were acceptable, and it was even able to handle games such as Asphalt 9 without complaint. It also gets Motorola’s full suite of customisation options, allowing you to completely personalise your device.

All in all, it’s a terrific phone for anyone on a tight budget or who needs a secondary device. And now with a limited time AU$50 saving, it’s practically a no-brainer.