Last-minute iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals the likely storage and RAM

At the time of writing we’re just hours away from the Apple September event, where the iPhone 15 line is set to be unveiled. But while all will be official soon, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from rolling in, with the latest being a look at the likely storage configurations and RAM of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Previously, we’d heard conflicting reports as to how much storage the iPhone 15 Pro might have, with disagreements on whether it would start at 128GB or 256GB, and whether it would top out at 1TB or 2TB. But according to MacRumors, it will have the same storage configurations as the iPhone 14 Pro.

That means 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, and apparently the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in those configurations too. MacRumors additionally claims that it can see no evidence that a 2TB version was even considered.

So if correct, this is unfortunate, as a larger starting size or maximum size would obviously be desirable.

Questions remain over the RAM

When it comes to the RAM, MacRumors claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will use LPDDR5 DRAM, just like the iPhone 14 Pro does. However, the amount of RAM might differ.

The iPhone 14 Pro has 6GB, and some previous leaks have said the iPhone 15 Pro will up that to 8GB, though not every source has agreed. These conflicting reports are probably because – again, according to MacRumors – Apple has reportedly been testing both 6GB and 8GB versions.

The site isn’t sure which RAM amount Apple has ultimately decided on, and also notes that it’s possible the amount of RAM you get will be tied to the amount of storage, with higher storage models also getting more RAM.

It’s worth noting that while the site referred to both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max when talking about storage, it only mentioned the iPhone 15 Pro when talking about RAM. It’s not clear whether it meant both the Pro and the Pro Max, or whether it doesn’t have information on the Pro Max. But if it's the latter then it’s entirely possible that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have 8GB while the iPhone 15 Pro has 6GB. That’s just speculation though.

Finally, the site echoes previous claims in saying that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a new A17 Bionic chipset, featuring an extra GPU core compared to the A16 Bionic, and a higher peak clock speed of 3.70GHz.

None of this is certain just yet, but it will be very soon. The iPhone 15 launch kicks off at 10am PT / 1am ET / 6pm BST today, or at 3am Wednesday, September 13 for those in Australia.

If you’d like to tune in, here’s how to watch the Apple September event. But we’ve also got an iPhone 15 event live blog up and running, which you can follow along with during the event and in the hours before it.