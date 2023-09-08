The iPhone 15 Pro Max might get a price rise – and without getting a storage boost

We’ve been hearing for a while that some or all iPhone 15 models might get a price increase compared to the iPhone 14 line. But the latest report suggests that when they’re unveiled at the Apple September event on September 12, most of them will cost the same as their predecessors.

This comes from TrendForce (via Phone Arena), which predicts identical US pricing to last year for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, but a $100 price rise for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is apparently due to the top model’s increased production costs, including a periscope lens that the other models lack.

Disappointingly though, despite earlier reports that the Pro models might start at 256GB of storage and top out at 2TB of storage, TrendForce predicts that storage capacities will stay the same as last year, meaning starting at 128GB and topping out at 1TB. That’s not the worst thing if pricing also stays the same as it might for most models, but it could make the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price sting all the more.

If TrendForce is right then, the iPhone 15 will start at $799, for which you’ll get 128GB of storage, the iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB will cost $899, the iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage will cost $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 128GB will cost $1,199. You can see how that compares to the iPhone 14 line in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone price comparison Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 15 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 14 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 15 Plus $899 $999 $1,199 N/A iPhone 14 Plus $899 $999 $1,199 N/A iPhone 15 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 14 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199 $1,299 $1,499 $1,699 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

If Apple also charges the same as last year for the three cheapest phones in other regions then we’ll be looking at a starting price of £849 / AU$1,339 for the iPhone 15, £949 / AU$1,579 for the iPhone 15 Plus, and £1,099 / AU$1,749 for the iPhone 15 Pro, but we can’t be sure that will happen. The iPhone 15 Pro Max might start at £1,309 / AU$2,099 assuming a $100 price rise in the US, but that’s just a guess.

Upping the RAM

TrendForce has also predicted the other specs of each iPhone 15 model, however other than the pricing and storage configurations, these specs are almost exactly what we’ve heard elsewhere.

The only other notable detail is the prediction that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB last year. We’ve heard that claim before but not all sources agreed.

We would, however, take all of this with a pinch of salt, as while TrendForce’s analysts are well respected, this information is listed as 'predictions and projections' rather than anything more concrete.

We’ll find out how true it all is on September 12, and if you want to tune in to the unveiling you can – here’s how to watch the Apple event online. Of course, we’ll also cover the announcements in full, so you’ll find everything you need to know about these best phone contenders on TechRadar too.