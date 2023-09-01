How to watch Apple’s September event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9 and more set to launch

Apple’s next big product showcase, the Apple September Event, is officially set for September 12. We're expecting to see the new iPhone 15 series get revealed, as well as the Apple Watch 9 and perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Given the event's strapline of Wonderlust – a play on wanderlust – we’re predicting that the event will focus on the idea of getting out in the world and exploring, be that snapping photos on the rumored 6x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, or embracing new exploration features that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could play host to.

While Apple will be holding a physical event for the media, the showcase will be streamed live, so read on for more details, and what to expect.

How to watch the Apple September event

Apple’s September Wonderlust event will kick off on Wednesday, September 12, starting at 10am PT / 1am ET / 6pm BST, which is Thursday, September 13 at 3am AEST for Australia.

The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, and it will also be available to watch on YouTube. At the time of writing Apple has yet to post a holding video for the September event.

Rest assured that if you aren't able to watch the event live yourself, TechRadar will bring you all the latest news and analysis from the showcase.

What to expect at the Apple September event

The short answer to this is new iPhones. While Apple continues to keep tight-lipped about what it plans to reveal at this event, September showcases tend to be reserved chiefly for next-generation iPhones.

Going by the rumors so far, we expect to see the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The former two models are tipped to get a 48MP main camera as seen on the iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the Dynamic Island.

The Pro phones, meanwhile, are expected to sport a new action button that can be customized to trigger specific apps and functions, a titanium frame, a new A17 Bionic chip, and a telephoto camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that’ll give the flagship phone a 6x optical zoom – double that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. USB-C connectivity for all iPhone 15 models also looks pretty much locked in, which could finally mean Apple killing off the proprietary Lightning port.

On the wearables side, we expect to see the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Set to be an iterative upgrade on the Apple Watch 8, the Watch 9 is expected to come with a larger display and a more powerful chip. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks like the most captivating of Apple’s wearables, with a 2.1-inch Micro LED display having been tipped; such a screen could make for a brighter watch face that’s also energy efficient – a boon for people who like to go on long adventures out in the wild.

Don’t expect to see new iPads, MacBooks or AirPods at the Apple September event, as those will likely be revealed at a showcase later this year (likely October), or in the first half of 2024.

And we’re not expecting a ‘one more thing’ moment from Apple this time. Such a moment happened at WWDC 2023 with the reveal of the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, so Cupertino may have fired its big surprise bullet for this year.

For all the news and updates leading up to, during and after the Apple September event, you’re already in the right place: keep your browser locked to TechRadar.