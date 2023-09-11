RIP iPhone mini? Compact model could be killed off at Apple’s iPhone 15 event

Apple’s upcoming September Event is expected to play host to four new iPhone reveals, but the hotly anticipated product showcase might also sound the death knell for an existing, underappreciated iPhone model.

As noted on X by Bloomberg’s resident Apple expert Mark Gurman, iPhone 13 mini stock is currently running low on Apple’s US website, which doesn’t bode well for the future of the iPhone 13 mini line following the launch of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday, September 12.

Apple didn’t release an iPhone 14 mini in 2022, and it’s widely assumed that poor ‌iPhone 13‌ mini sales played into that decision. It figures, then, that Apple might officially discontinue the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini – and in doing so, the entire iPhone mini family – once the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max join the company’s iPhone roster this month.

In other words, Monday, September 11 could mark the last chance to purchase an iPhone 13 mini from Apple directly. Shipping dates for certain models are currently listed as being up to eight weeks away on Apple’s US website, but we’d still expect the company to fulfil any iPhone 13 mini orders placed while the phone remains officially available online.

You can pry my iPhone 13 Mini from my cold, dead hands. https://t.co/rjaDSMPPDySeptember 11, 2023 See more

If indeed Apple does bid farewell to the iPhone 13 mini on September 12, fans of small iPhones will likely have to settle for the 5.4-inch iPhone SE (2022) moving forward – although that phone could also be replaced by a larger iPhone SE 4 in the coming years.

As alluded to above, iPhone 13 mini sales reportedly paled in comparison to iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max sales following the series’ launch in September 2021. But that doesn’t mean the iPhone 13 mini is (or rather, was) a bad phone – not by a long shot.

In fact, for our money, the iPhone 13 mini still ranks among the best iPhones money can buy in 2023. And the device arguably remains the best small phone on the market owing to its gorgeous compact design and great internal hardware.

The unfortunate reality is that, nowadays, small phones just aren’t as popular as their over-6-inch counterparts, though whether that’s a consequence of limited supply or dwindling demand is an altogether larger question.