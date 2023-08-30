iPhone 15 series: key upgrades at a glance

We’re supremely confident that Apple’s September 2023 event will play host to the launch of the iPhone 15 series, with four new mobile devices ready and waiting to shake up our ranking of the best iPhones money can buy.
Specifically, we’re expecting an iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to arrive alongside a customary standard model this year. And you’ll find detailed specs, features, pricing and availability information for all four phones in our product-specific rumor hubs.
In this article, though, we’ve collated the rumored key upgrades for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in bullet point form. Below, you’ll find a simple breakdown of (what are expected to be) each phone’s biggest selling points, along with a comparative table of rumored specs, so you can compare Apple's upcoming models at a glance.
Model comparison
Here’s how we expect the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to compare on the specs front. The below information remains speculative for now, but it’s nonetheless based on consistent leaks, rumors and predictions from industry insiders.
|iPhone 15 (rumored)
|iPhone 15 Plus (rumored)
|iPhone 15 Pro (rumored)
|iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumored)
|Display:
|6.1-inch OLED
|6.7-inch OLED
|6.1-inch OLED
|6.7-inch OLED
|Resolution:
|2532 x 1170 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Refresh rate:
|60Hz
|60Hz
|Adaptive 1-120Hz
|Adaptive 1-120Hz
|Chipset:
|A16 Bionic
|A16 Bionic
|A17 Bionic
|A17 Bionic
|Rear cameras:
|48MP main, 12MP ultrawide
|48MP main, 12MP ultrawide
|48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
|48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 6x variable optical zoom
|Front camera:
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP
|12MP dual-lens
|RAM:
|6GB
|6GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage:
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
|Battery:
|3,877mAh
|4,912 mAh
|3,650 mAh
|4,852 mAh
Side note: It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might actually arrive as the iPhone 15 Ultra come September 12, but if it does, that phone is expected to differ from the iPhone 15 Pro Max in name only.
iPhone 15
What’s changing versus the iPhone 14?
- USB-C port replacing Lightning port
- Curved edges replacing flat edges
- A16 Bionic chipset replacing A15 Bionic
- Dynamic Island replacing traditional notch
- 48MP main camera replacing 12MP main camera
- 3,877 mAh battery replacing 3,279 mAh battery
What’s staying the same?
- 6.1-inch OLED display
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 128GB base storage
- 512GB max storage
- 6GB RAM
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 12MP selfie camera
iPhone 15 Plus
What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 Plus?
- USB-C port replacing Lightning port
- Curved edges replacing flat edges
- A16 Bionic chipset replacing A15 Bionic
- Dynamic Island replacing traditional notch
- 48MP main camera replacing 12MP main camera
- 4,912 mAh battery replacing 4,325 mAh battery
What’s staying the same?
- 6.7-inch OLED display
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 128GB base storage
- 512GB max storage
- 6GB RAM
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 12MP selfie camera
iPhone 15 Pro
What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 Pro?
- USB-C port replacing Lightning port
- Curved, titanium edges replacing flat, aluminum edges
- Thinner bezels
- Action button replacing the traditional mute switch
- A17 Bionic chipset replacing A16 Bionic
- Improved camera sensors
- 3,650 mAh battery replacing 3,200 mAh battery
- 256GB base storage
- 2TB max storage
- 8GB RAM
What’s staying the same?
- 6.1-inch OLED display
- Dynamic Island
- 48MP main camera
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 12MP telephoto camera
- 12MP selfie camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
- USB-C port replacing Lightning port
- Curved, titanium edges replacing flat, aluminum edges
- Thinner bezels
- Action button replacing traditional mute switch
- A17 Bionic chipset replacing A16 Bionic
- 12MP periscope telephoto with 6x variable zoom
- 12MP dual-lens selfie camera
- Improved camera sensors
- 4,852 mAh battery replacing 4,323 mAh battery
- 256GB base storage
- 2TB max storage
- 8GB RAM
What’s staying the same?
- 6.7-inch OLED display
- Dynamic Island
- 48MP main camera
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
More iPhone 15 stories
- iPhone 15: everything we know so far
- iPhone 15 Plus: everything we know so far
- iPhone 15 Pro: everything we know so far
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: everything we know so far
- iPhone 15 release date rumors: when will Apple’s next iPhones arrive?
- iPhone 15 pre-orders: here's what to expect
- iPhone 15 deals: here's what to expect
- 3 reasons not to buy the iPhone 15 if you already own an iPhone
- 3 reasons to buy the iPhone 15 if you already own an iPhone
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
Most Popular
By Rhys Wood
By Tom Power