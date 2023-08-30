iPhone 15 series: key upgrades at a glance

We’re supremely confident that Apple’s September 2023 event will play host to the launch of the iPhone 15 series, with four new mobile devices ready and waiting to shake up our ranking of the best iPhones money can buy.

Specifically, we’re expecting an iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to arrive alongside a customary standard model this year. And you’ll find detailed specs, features, pricing and availability information for all four phones in our product-specific rumor hubs.

In this article, though, we’ve collated the rumored key upgrades for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in bullet point form. Below, you’ll find a simple breakdown of (what are expected to be) each phone’s biggest selling points, along with a comparative table of rumored specs, so you can compare Apple's upcoming models at a glance.

Model comparison

Here’s how we expect the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to compare on the specs front. The below information remains speculative for now, but it’s nonetheless based on consistent leaks, rumors and predictions from industry insiders.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 (rumored) iPhone 15 Plus (rumored) iPhone 15 Pro (rumored) iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumored) Display: 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED 6.1-inch OLED 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 2532 x 1170 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz 60Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic A16 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 6x variable optical zoom Front camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP 12MP dual-lens RAM: 6GB 6GB 8GB 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery: 3,877mAh 4,912 mAh 3,650 mAh 4,852 mAh

Side note: It’s also worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might actually arrive as the iPhone 15 Ultra come September 12, but if it does, that phone is expected to differ from the iPhone 15 Pro Max in name only.

iPhone 15

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 ?

USB-C port replacing Lightning port

Curved edges replacing flat edges

A16 Bionic chipset replacing A15 Bionic

Dynamic Island replacing traditional notch

48MP main camera replacing 12MP main camera

3,877 mAh battery replacing 3,279 mAh battery

What’s staying the same?

6.1-inch OLED display

60Hz refresh rate

128GB base storage

512GB max storage

6GB RAM

12MP ultra-wide camera

12MP selfie camera

iPhone 15 Plus

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 Plus ?

USB-C port replacing Lightning port

Curved edges replacing flat edges

A16 Bionic chipset replacing A15 Bionic

Dynamic Island replacing traditional notch

48MP main camera replacing 12MP main camera

4,912 mAh battery replacing 4,325 mAh battery

What’s staying the same?

6.7-inch OLED display

60Hz refresh rate

128GB base storage

512GB max storage

6GB RAM

12MP ultra-wide camera

12MP selfie camera

iPhone 15 Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 Pro ?

USB-C port replacing Lightning port

Curved, titanium edges replacing flat, aluminum edges

Thinner bezels

Action button replacing the traditional mute switch

A17 Bionic chipset replacing A16 Bionic

Improved camera sensors

3,650 mAh battery replacing 3,200 mAh battery

256GB base storage

2TB max storage

8GB RAM

What’s staying the same?

6.1-inch OLED display

Dynamic Island

48MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

12MP telephoto camera

12MP selfie camera

iPhone 15 Pro Max

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

What’s changing versus the iPhone 14 Pro Max ?

USB-C port replacing Lightning port

Curved, titanium edges replacing flat, aluminum edges

Thinner bezels

Action button replacing traditional mute switch

A17 Bionic chipset replacing A16 Bionic

12MP periscope telephoto with 6x variable zoom

12MP dual-lens selfie camera

Improved camera sensors

4,852 mAh battery replacing 4,323 mAh battery

256GB base storage

2TB max storage

8GB RAM

What’s staying the same?

6.7-inch OLED display

Dynamic Island

48MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera