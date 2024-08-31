iPhone 16 Pro rumored features: the key upgrades we’re expecting

This year, like most years, we’re expecting four new iPhones to land, each of which should mark an improvement over their respective predecessors. But it’s the Pro models that are likely to house the biggest upgrades.

With Apple’s September 9 showcase (read: iPhone 16 launch event) fast approaching, it's no surprise that we've heard myriad rumors about what these upgrades will be, so while nothing is confirmed just yet, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from Apple's next best iPhones.

Below, then, you’ll find details of the biggest new features and upgrades we’re expecting in the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Bigger screens

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

With its 6.7-inch screen, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is already one of the larger mainstream phones on the market, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max looks set to be even bigger, as numerous leaks have suggested that it'll have a 6.9-inch display.

Likewise, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly be rising from the 6.1 inches of its predecessor to 6.3 inches.

However, this increase in screen size might not translate to much of an overall size increase, as leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could have smaller bezels than the current models. In other words, they might just make better use of the already available space.

This design change would, however, give you a larger iPhone screen to enjoy videos, games, and apps on, without making the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max much harder to operate with one hand.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A powerful A18 Pro chipset

Honkai Impact on the iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

It’s probably no surprise to hear that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to be more powerful than their predecessors, since a chipset upgrade is the one thing you can be almost certain of in each new iPhone model.

Still, this is a potentially exciting improvement, as while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max remain among the most powerful phones on the planet, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to race ahead of all rivals.

That extra power could be beneficial for numerous things, including powering the on-device AI features we’re expecting as part of Apple Intelligence. So, if you want one of the best AI phones, then the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could be well worth considering.

A new button

The iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Not so long ago we were hearing rumors of a buttonless iPhone, and while such a product may still be in Apple’s future, for now, the company seems to be going in the other direction, with numerous reputable sources claiming that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will actually gain a button.

This is thought to be called a ‘Capture’ button, and leaks suggest that you’ll be able to use it as a physical shutter button to take photos and record videos. But some sources add that you might be able to focus the camera with a light press, before taking a photo with a harder press, and that swiping across it may allow you to zoom in and out. So, this 'Capture' button could be quite a versatile key.

What's more, having a physical button to take pictures with should make operating the iPhone camera feel a lot slicker and more like a bona fide camera.

Better cameras

The iPhone 15 Pro Max camera array (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Speaking of cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max both look set for some upgrades in the photography department, too.

For one thing, both phones are rumored to be getting a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, up from a 12MP sensor on the current models.

One or more of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro cameras might also sport a stacked camera design, which could improve low-light performance, and the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a 5x telephoto snapper, up from 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro.

This 5x zoom camera is said to be the same as the one already boasted by the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so it could close the gap between the Pro and Pro Max models. That said, there’s an outside chance that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get a new ‘super telephoto’ camera, offering even longer distance zoom – though that particular upgrade is not looking particularly likely, as no recent leaks mention it.

You might also like