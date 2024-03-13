Got a spare $10,000? This absurd mod merges the Apple Vision Pro with the latest iPhone

There are probably very few people who think that the iPhone 15 Pro Max 1) is too cheap, and 2) doesn’t look enough like the Apple Vision Pro headset. If you find yourself in that camp, however, you’re in luck: someone has just modified Apple’s flagship iPhones in the most ridiculous way imaginable.

High-end modification company Caviar is responsible for this latest creation, offered in both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models (via Cult of Mac). The result is an iPhone that takes on aspects of the Vision Pro – at least in appearance if not in capability. That means it incorporates design ideas from Apple’s headset, but sadly won’t let you watch spatial videos on a giant virtual screen.

So, the Vision Pro’s curves, circular vents and orange highlights make an appearance, while the blue shade used on the device’s front display can be found on the lower section of the iPhone. The device doesn’t perform any better, of course, as the changes are purely visual.

The price for this modified iPhone? A mere $8,060 for the base iPhone 15 Pro model. Opt for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and bump the storage up from 128GB to 1TB and you can expect to pay a whopping $9,560. Alternatively, you can get Caviar to modify an existing iPhone for $5,910 – although Caviar is offering a 15% on all purchases if you pay with cryptocurrency. The modified iPhone is limited to 99 units so, uhh, you’d better be quick.

The Caviar touch

(Image credit: Caviar)

This isn’t the only absurd modification Caviar has made to high-end tech products. The Vision Pro iPhone is part of the company’s Future collection, which also includes a Samsung S24 Ultra redesigned to look like a Tesla Cybertruck.

Caviar has turned its hand to Apple products many times in the past. It has brought out an iPhone 13 Pro containing motherboard pieces from the original iPhone, a gold-plated PlayStation 5, and an iPhone 13 Pro embedded with bits of real dinosaur, among many other examples. Clearly it is not afraid of controversial redesigns.

And while we can see the similarities between its latest iPhone mod and the Vision Pro, we can’t escape the feeling that it also looks a bit like the iPhone is wearing a collared suit.

Regardless, it’s just the latest in a long line of bizarre creations from Caviar. Wondering what’s coming next? Anything seems possible.