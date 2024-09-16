iOS 18 is launching today – how to get it and 5 reasons why you should

iOS 18 is launching today, with Apple having confirmed the software update’s September 16 release date at the most recent Apple Event.

Based on past form, we expect iOS 18 to begin rolling out at around 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm BST, though the actual release time will vary between regions. We’ll be updating this article throughout the day as the update starts to become available.

Incidentally, if you’re expecting to find Apple Intelligence features in the launch version of iOS 18, think again. Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence won’t be arriving until iOS 18.1 in October, and even then, some Apple Intelligence features will be further delayed until later in the year. You can, however, take Apple Intelligence for a spin right now as part of the iOS 18.1 beta if you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In this guide, we’re focusing on the launch version of iOS 18 specifically. Below, you’ll find a list of compatible iPhones, a brief guide on how to download the new software update, and a roundup of our favorite iOS 18 features.

iOS 18: compatible devices

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

You’ll need an iPhone XS or newer to download iOS 18 on your iPhone (in other words, any iPhone with the A12 Bionic chipset or newer). These are the same device requirements as iOS 17, so if you’re currently sporting that update, you’ll be able to download iOS 18.

Apple Intelligence features – when they do eventually launch – will be limited to the iPhone 16 line, along with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Below, we've detailed the full list of iOS 18-compatible iPhones. For more information, including confirmed iPadOS 18 compatibility, check out our dedicated iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 compatibility explainer.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

How to download iOS 18

Follow these steps to find the 'Upgrade to iOS 18' button (Image credit: Future)

To check whether iOS 18 is available to download on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If iOS 18 is available, you’ll see an iOS 18 update message at the bottom of the screen. Tap Download and Install, then enter your passcode. Next, agree to the Terms and Conditions, and wait for iOS 18 to install.

Incidentally, you’ll likely need between 5GB and 10GB of free storage space to download iOS 18. To check your iPhone’s current storage situation, go to Settings > General > iPhone storage. Here, you’ll be presented with some options to free up space (like Optimize Photos and Offload Unused Apps).

Best iOS 18 features

We’ve detailed the full list of iOS 18 features elsewhere on TechRadar, but below, we’ve highlighted five of our favorites.

Advanced Home Screen customization

(Image credit: Apple)

If you’ve ever wanted to get more creative with the positioning of your Home Screen icons, now you can. iOS 18 grants users the ability to reposition apps and widgets at the bottom or side of the Home Screen, freeing up precious real estate for the wallpaper (furry or otherwise) that sits behind them. You'll also be able to trigger a new dark mode for app icons in iOS 18, as well as add color tints.

Control Center upgrades

(Image credit: Apple)

Like the Home Screen, Control Center also gets a makeover in iOS 18. Or rather, you’re now free to give it one. Specifically, iOS 18 lets you separate the Control Center into distinct function groups, like Home and Media, and you can now resize Control Center widgets, depending on which tools you use most often.

For the first time, you’re also now able to edit which Control Center widgets appear on the Lock Screen.

Redesigned Photos app

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 18 introduces the “biggest-ever redesign” of the Photos app. You’ll now see a simplified, single view comprising a photo grid and a dates grid, while collections will let you browse by themes (screenshots and groups, for instance) without having to organize content into albums.

There’s also a new 'Recovered' album feature in iOS 18, which houses any photos or videos that aren't in your main photo gallery. Apple says this reduces the risk of database corruption or issues with third-party apps.

Messages upgrades

Image 1 of 2 iOS 18 introduces the ability to schedule messages (Image credit: Apple) You're also able to send messages via satellite in iOS 18 (Image credit: Apple)

iOS 18 brings some major changes to the way you message on iPhone. For starters, you’re now able to react to messages using any emoji, and new text formatting means you can underline, strikethrough, or bold your messages, as well as add new text formatting like ripple effects.

Apple has also added the ability to schedule messages at a convenient time in the future, and the Messages app finally supports the RCS standard in iOS 18. The latter should facilitate a richer messaging experience when you're communicating with someone who owns an Android phone (boo!).

Lastly, iOS 18 expands the SOS via satellite feature to let compatible iPhones (read: the iPhone 14 or newer) send messages via satellite when cellular and Wi-Fi connections aren’t available.

A dedicated Passwords app

The new Passwords app in action on macOS Sequoia (Image credit: Apple)

iOS 18 also launches with a new, built-in iPhone app: Passwords. As the name suggests, this Keychain-adjacent app acts as a one-stop shop for all your precious passwords, passkeys, and verification codes.

On top of its function as a digital storage vault, Passwords will alert you if you're using weak passwords, or if your details have been involved in a data breach, so it sounds like it could be among the best password managers, period.

All of the information inside the Passwords app is protected by end-to-end encryption, and, of course, you're able to lock it behind Touch or Face ID authentication. Nice work, Apple!

