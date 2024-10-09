Want AI features on the cheap? The Google Pixel 8a just hit a new low price at Amazon

Attention, upgrade hunters! Amazon has discounted the Google Pixel 8a to just $379.05 (was $499.99) in the US and £399 (was £499) in the UK. This is all thanks to the second Amazon Prime Day sales event of 2024, which marks a great time to secure a cut-price Android phone.

• Shop more early Prime Day deals

Both deals are for the 128GB model in any (yes, any) color, and represent the lowest-ever prices for their respective regions. The Google Pixel 8a ranks as the best cheap Android on our best cheap phones list and the best bargain phone on our best phones list.

What's more, and perhaps most importantly, the Pixel 8a is the top AI bargain on our newly minted best AI phones list – so it's absolutely worth picking up if you're keen to try AI features without breaking the bank.

Today's best Google Pixel 8a deal

Google Pixel 8a (128GB)

US: was $499.99 now $379.05 at Amazon

UK: was £499 now £399 at Amazon

For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 128GB variant of the Google Pixel 8a to its lowest-ever price in the US and UK. For under $400 / £400, you'll get Google's AI-packed Tensor G3 chipset, a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display, and, according to our Google Pixel 8a review, a camera suite that delivers "remarkably similar" photos to the pricier Pixel 8 Pro. This Prime Day deal isn't likely to last beyond Wednesday, so add it to your basket pronto.

There's a reason why the Google Pixel 8a appears in so many of our buying guides: it's a great all-rounder for a now-even-more-affordable price.

Its rear cameras rival those of the more expensive Google Pixel 8 Pro, its 6.1-inch OLED display is just as vibrant as the Google Pixel 8's display, and its curvaceous design is as modern-looking as it is comfortable to hold.

Best of all, though, is the Pixel 8a's AI capabilities, which match those of Google's latest and greatest flagships. As noted in our Google Pixel 8a review, "you won't find so much of the future in any other phone that’s this affordable," and it'll continue to be supported for at least another six years, too. What's not to like?

More Prime Day phone deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was $1,299.99 now $997.48 at Amazon

For its latest Prime Day event, Amazon has discounted the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to just shy of its lowest-ever price, and the 512GB model to just $1,065.58. So, if you've ever been tempted to splash the cash on this beast of a handset, now is the time to do so. With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and class-leading set of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion.

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Amazon

Amazon is stocking our favorite cheap Samsung phone for just $284.99 – that’s for the model with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM (the same amount of storage and RAM as an iPhone 15!) We found the A35 to have surprisingly strong performance and battery life with a beautiful display to boot, which earned it a spot on our list of the best cheap phones. What’s more, Samsung has promised four years of mainline Android updates, meaning the A35 will feel modern for years to come.

OnePlus 12: was $899 now $664.99 at Amazon

Those in the market for premium phones with great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12. This deal sees a saving of $234 applied to the company's latest flagship, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. This is a hefty discount on one of the coolest phones you can buy in 2024.

More Prime Day phone deals in the UK

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): was £999 now £629 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We rated the gorgeous display 5/5 in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device closer to the price of a typical flagship.

OnePlus 12: was £999 now £699 at Amazon

Those in the market for a premium phone with a great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12. This record-low deal sees a saving of £300 applied to the company's latest flagship, which boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad.

For more phone-related discounts, check out our dedicated best phone deals, best iPhone deals, and best Samsung phone deals pages.

Want the latest deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK