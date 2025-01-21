Don't overpay for a Galaxy S25 – I'd get a Google Pixel phone for just $399 instead

After basically all the info was leaked, everything points towards the Samsung Galaxy S25 being announced at this week's Galaxy Unpacked event – and you know the manufacturer's new lineup of phones will come with a heavy price tag. But, as a deals editor, I'd be less tempted to overpay for a shiny new device when some perfectly capable Google Pixel handsets can now be bought for as little as $399.

Let's start with the biggest bargain of them all: the Google Pixel 8a at Amazon for $399.

Of course, as an older device, it's not going to be on the same level as the Galaxy S25 when it comes to power. However, it's still a strong budget-friendly performer if you need an excellent everyday device with great cameras and an impressive 24-hour battery life.

If it is pure power you're after, though, then I'd recommend checking out the Google Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon for $1,069 (was $1,219).

Why? Simply, it was picked as TechRadar's phone of the year. It nails the basics and all the important features that matter to an everyday user, including smart call screening and notification management, a great keyboard, and excellent cameras. All of that is wrapped up in a fresh design that actually feels new in the often stagnant phone market.

There's more information on both of these deals below, as well as a couple of other standout Google Pixel offers at Amazon this week that could all offer better bang for your buck compared to the Galaxy S25.

All of today's best Google Pixel deals

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Google's mid-range phone might have been surpassed by the Pixel 9a but this is still a very impressive device, especially at under $400. One of the stars of the show is the 6.1-inch 120Hz Full HD+ display. It's a delight to look at and ideal for gaming. It also has the power you need thanks to the Google Tensor G3 chip and 8GB of RAM. You'll be hard-pressed to get a better phone for the money. You can also upgrade to the 256GB storage handset for an extra $60.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $599 at Amazon Even though a newer version is available, the Google Pixel 8 Pro remains one of the best Android phones and a beautifully designed handset. We gave the gorgeous display full marks in our review, and the triple camera array on the back of the phone has class-leading features. The Tensor G3 chipset, designed by Google, keeps things running snappily, and 12GB of RAM is plenty for multitasking and AI. This deal brings a truly premium device to an incredibly low price for a flagship phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $1,219 now $1,069 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the ultimate phone for most people and it's now back to its lowest-ever price with 512GB of storage at Amazon. It offers a great-looking 6.3-inch screen with a high resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000. It also has great camera lenses with a 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful phone that does seemingly everything very well.