Spoiler alert! Just about every single Samsung Galaxy S25 spec shows up in the latest leak

The Galaxy S24 series phones are about to be replaced

Full specs for the Galaxy S25 phones have leaked

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is the most significant upgrade

We should see these handsets unveiled this Wednesday January 22

With only days to go until the official Samsung Galaxy S25 reveal on January 22 – which we will of course be covering here on TechRadar – a new leak has emerged which details just about every spec of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

These specs come from well-known tipster @MysteryLupin, and the detailed lists are about as comprehensive as they come: from the display size and resolution to the waterproofing, weight, and dimensions.

A lot of these specs have been seen in previous rumors, including the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor across the whole range, and the quad-lens rear camera setup led by a 200MP camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The screen sizes are listed as 6.2 inches (Galaxy S25), 6.7 inches (Galaxy S25 Plus), and 6.9 inches (Galaxy S25 Ultra) – so a slight increase from the Ultra but otherwise matching the equivalent handsets in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Same cameras, new software

All of these phones are going to come with 12GB of RAM and IP68 protection against water and dust, while you get 25W wired charging speed on the standard Galaxy S25 phone and 45W wired charging speed on the other two models, apparently.

The Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus are rumored to be sharing camera specs: specifically, a rear triple-lens 50MP+12MP+10MP camera with 3x optical zoom. In fact, the camera specs on these phones look to be identical to last year.

We can also see from this leak that the new handsets should come with One UI 7 (based on Android 15). We're expecting a host of new Galaxy AI features to arrive alongside the phones, and indeed plenty of those features have already been spotted.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And what of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim? While this handset has been extensively rumored to be on the way, it doesn't look as though it's going to be announced at the same time as the others, and may well replace the Galaxy S24 FE.