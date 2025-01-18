The latest Galaxy S25 leak shows off more AI features – but where's the Galaxy S25 Slim?

More Galaxy S25 promo material leaks

Video shows off AI improvements

Better video capture is on the way

There's a very good chance the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will jump straight into our best phones list when it's unveiled this coming Wednesday, but until then we've got another leak hinting at some of the AI features we can expect to see arriving on these handsets.

An apparently official promotional video for the Galaxy S25 phones was posted and then pulled by Android Headlines, with Samsung obviously not keen for its big announcements to be spoiled ahead of time.

The video showed off the daily AI-powered morning briefing that's been leaked before, and there's a demonstration of an audio eraser to remove unwanted noise from video recordings (something you can already do on some Pixel phones).

There will also be hugely improved nighttime video capture capabilities, though it's not immediately clear how much of that is down to AI enhancements and how much is down to improved camera lens hardware.

AI and the S25 Slim

The leaked video also shows Google Gemini front and center, which is something we've been expecting. Samsung and Google have worked closely on AI recently: remember the Circle to Search feature made its debut on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

We've also heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones will feature a next-gen Bixby upgrade, as teased in the official promo video you can see above. It may be that Gemini and Bixby are going to be battling it out for your attention.

At the end of the video, there's a shot of four phones next to each other, as we saw on the Samsung Unpacked invite. However, it looks like two of these phones are the Galaxy S25 Ultra, front and back – so where's the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim?

The rumors have been that the Galaxy S25 Slim will go on sale later in the year – and based on this latest leak, it could well be that we only get to see the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the event this coming Wednesday.