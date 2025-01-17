Samsung could soon bake ChatGPT into its TVs to match Gemini on Google TV – and I’m all for it

Rumor of an open collaboration between Samsung and OpenAI on an AI TV

Google is already integrating Gemini into the Google TV system

An AI TV could form part of a brand new TV entertainment system

A Korean website is reporting that Samsung and OpenAI are collaborating together on an AI TV. The website describes it as an “open partnership” between the two companies. There's no mention of new hardware, but a software integration with ChatGPT has precedent since ChatGPT has already been integrated into Apple's operating systems as part of Apple Intelligence.

Samsung TVs currently run on the Tizen OS, and the Korean company has already introduced several AI features to them like AI Upscaling and AI Sounds, not to mention its new Vision AI, which was introduced at CES 2025. Vision AI can do things like ‘see’ what dish is on screen and find you the recipes for cooking it, then link to the Samsung food app. It can also do live translation.

Samsung vs Google TV

Samsung integrating ChatGPT into its TV range might sound as if it comes out of the blue, but it makes strategic sense. The move comes as Google is about to add Gemini AI to its Google TV operating system, so that you can talk to your TV without a remote.

Announced at CES 2025, Google TV is a successor to Android TV, but has as cleaner interface, better recommendations for TV programs and also Gemini baked in, so you can activate it with the “Hey Google” voice control, and simply speak your requests, instead of having to use a TV remote.

Next generation Google TV devices aren’t expected to enter the market until towards the end of 2025, so we’d imagine a similar time frame for any OpenAI and Samsung collaboration.

Google TV points the way to the future of entertainment. (Image credit: Future)

Personally I’d love the ability to talk to my TV, especially if it has something like ChatGPT or Gemini inside. I’d like to be able to ask it questions beyond the usual functional TV operation like asking it to record a program or find something on a streaming service. Recently it was revealed that Gemini could be available as you watch YouTube videos, so you can ask it questions about what you’re watching. Just imagine the ability to be able to ask your TV, “Who is this actor, and what else have I seen him in?” It could settle so many of the debates we have in our household about where we’ve seen so and so before. Not to mention eliminating the time it takes to currently pause the TV program, find our phones, and then look them up. Yes, software like Prime Video's X-ray exists, but it's not nearly as cool.

And that’s not even counting my biggest bug bear with my current AI-less TV experience – losing the remote. Every TV remote seems to be designed to be lost - they’re usually black, for a start, so impossibly hard to locate when the lights are low and you’re watching TV in the evening. Yes, I know there are tracking devices you can stick to your remote to help you locate them with your phone, but then you have to find your phone first!

While having ChatGPT or Gemini in your TV might sound a bit excessive to some people, I can genuinely say that I’d find it useful, and I’m looking forward to finally being able to lose my TV remote control for good.